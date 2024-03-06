Centric Brands Announces Joint Business Venture with Jennifer Fisher

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) today announced a joint venture with Jennifer Fisher, renowned New York-based jewelry designer and media personality. This new venture will leverage the expertise of both companies to expand the Jennifer Fisher brand into new categories while accelerating domestic and international growth of the Jennifer Fisher core jewelry business. The new venture comes on the heels of Jennifer Fisher’s recent expansion into lab grown diamonds and the ongoing growth of her eponymous CPG and lifestyle business.

Launched in 2006, Jennifer Fisher quickly emerged as a leading voice in jewelry design with her distinct approach to custom fine jewelry. Having since expanded the business to include a celebrity loved fashion jewelry collection and a burgeoning CPG business, Jennifer was dubbed “The Queen of Hoops” in a profile in The New York Times.

Centric Brands’ outstanding experience in cross-category brand building is the cornerstone of its accelerated growth in the accessories market. The partnership with Jennifer Fisher is the latest addition to the Centric Brands portfolio, strengthening its market share in the jewelry and accessories categories.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Fisher into our world-class portfolio of industry-leading brands,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer, Centric Brands. “We have created a blueprint for incubating and growing brands that combines the strengths of Centric Brands with talented partners like Jennifer Fisher to create products and culture that resonates with customers.”

Jarrod Kahn, Accessories Group President, Centric Brands said, “Together, Jennifer and the Centric team will continue to expand the Jennifer Fisher brand by expanding her existing jewelry business and delivering new product categories that resonate with consumers globally. The collective team thinks the potential for this brand is limitless.”

Jennifer Fisher, Founder and Chief Brand Officer, expressed excitement about the partnership stating, “We are honored to be taking the next step in our business with Centric Brands. We believe the Centric platform will empower us to reach new heights, innovate our product offerings, and strengthen our position as a leader in the jewelry industry.”

This new partnership builds on Centric’s ability to develop brands through joint ventures, including the demonstrated success of the Favorite Daughter joint venture with Erin and Sara Foster.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Airwalk®, Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty, and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Jennifer Fisher

Jennifer Fisher has reshaped the landscape of American jewelry by redefining what milestone jewelry looks like in the 21st century. Jennifer began her foray into jewelry in 2005 with a dog tag featuring her firstborn son’s name. Jennifer soon found herself inundated with requests for her necklace from industry insiders and stylists, culminating in the launch of her eponymous line in 2006. Fisher’s distinct approach to jewelry design has garnered a devoted following of celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez and Rihanna. Fisher was a nominee for the 2019 CFDA Accessory Designer of the Year, a recipient of the 2018 Town & Country Jewelry Award for Retail Innovation, the 2016 Influencer of the Year at the annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards. She was also a nominee for the CFDA Swarovski Accessories award in 2014. In October 2020 Fisher opened her first flagship store on the West Coast in Beverly Hills. In June 2022, Jennifer unveiled a second store located in the heart of Soho on West Broadway.

For more information, please visit www.jenniferfisher.com or follow us @jenniferfisherjewelry @jenniferfisherkitchen.