Saviynt Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced its inclusion in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Saviynt will serve customers by giving unparalleled visibility and control over all its human and machine identities, so as to better secure the organization’s business processes. Saviynt provides organizations with real-time identification of risks in their AWS implementations, automation of access lifecycle management processes, management of privileged access and enforcement of security policies.

“We live in a world of cloud transformation, where organizations are faced with increasing cyber risk but can’t afford defensive measures to slow down progress,” said Amit Saha, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder at Saviynt. “Our Enterprise Identity Cloud platform is designed to give customers unparalleled visibility, control and intelligence to better defend against threats to human and machine identities from a single pane. We look forward to delivering identity security solutions that adhere to AWS best practices through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. It offers numerous benefits aimed at delivering these solutions seamlessly and rapidly to an AWS customer and the development of a more symbiotic relationship with AWS.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Saviynt with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Acceptance in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables Saviynt to be recognized as a trusted AWS Partner. AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Saviynt participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solution. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Saviynt customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Saviynt’s solutions are available in AWS Marketplace allowing customers to easily embrace a more secure and compliant cloud experience.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.