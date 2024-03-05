Evolv Technology and Footprint Center Announce Partnership

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today announced a partnership with Footprint Center to use its state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution.

“We are excited to partner with Footprint Center to achieve a more sophisticated security posture and elevated fan experience,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “Now fans can experience that same level of performance off the court as they enter the arena.”

Evolv Express will enhance the arena’s overall security program by using powerful sensor technology with AI to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at increased volume and speed. The systems, which are at every arena entrance for every event, will help reduce lines and allow fans to seamlessly flow through security for a quicker, more efficient entry process. Fans can walk through the systems without always being individually checked by wands or metal detectors, reducing the kinds of backups that cause bottlenecks at ingress points. Evolv Express works to differentiate between threats and the everyday metal items people carry in their pockets.

Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, is one of the first NBA arenas to use Evolv Technology, integrated during the start of the 2023-24 season.

Footprint Center joins a growing roster of facilities and sports teams using Evolv Technology for weapons detection. Facilities in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the NFL, and the NHL all use Evolv to screen fans, including some of the venues scheduled to host soccer games in the 2026 World Cup.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, and Evolv Insights® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

