i2c Announces Ten-Year Partnership with Sightline® for Another Decade of Transforming Gaming Through Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading fintech company Sightline® has renewed its exclusive, 10-year partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of highly configurable banking and payments solutions, to support the company’s digital payments product offering within the gaming industry.

Sightline has exclusively partnered with i2c for its digital payments division since the company first began offering the solution to gaming companies in 2012. Since then, Sightline’s digital payments have grown to include land-based casinos, sports betting, omnichannel cashless operations, and more, with more than $5.9 billion in network processing across more than 2.7 million accounts.

“We are committed to creating lasting solutions for the global gaming industry, and having long-term partnerships, like this one with i2c, is essential,” said Omer Sattar, CEO of Sightline. “We continually invest in working with the best companies in the world to empower the gaming industry to continue to move forward in dynamic ways. Renewing this partnership sets the stage for another decade filled with innovative breakthroughs.”

“Our continued partnership with Sightline enables the company to offer innovative digital payments technology that was specifically designed to meet the growing expectations of consumers and offer the ability to update and modernize in the years to come,” said Serena Smith, chief client officer of i2c, Inc.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

About Sightline

Sightline is transforming the gaming industry with its innovative suite of award-winning digital payment and wallet solutions. Through its expertise in consumer behavior, payments technology, and software development, Sightline is uniquely positioned to help casino resorts and online gaming companies offer a more robust, customer-centric omnichannel experience. Sightline’s flagship product, Sightline Pay, enables players to use a single digital payment method across all gaming channels and throughout the entire resort. It’s currently the preferred payments and cashless solution for more than 80 partners in 40+ states across the sports betting, lottery, horse racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets.