ATX Visium SBB Security Adapter Gains Traction in Commercial DIRECTV Installations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, disclosed that the Visium™ Set-Back Box (SBB), the company’s pocketsize Pro:Idiom®-compatible security adapter, is now a preferred end-device for cost-efficiently elevating the in-room experience among resellers of DIRECTV’s satellite television service for hospitality and other commercial venues.

The recent addition of support for displaying Interactive Program Guide (IPG) information delivered by DIRECTV® through its commercial services gateway without requiring Internet connectivity enables hotels and other businesses to easily and inexpensively improve guests’ and residents’ ability to quickly access desired content.

“The Visium SBB was already a great solution for enabling non-commercial televisions to display encryption-protected programming and support the latest compression technologies,” said Aaron Starr, president of NACE, Inc., a leading DIRECTV distributor and ATX business partner. “The addition of functionality that improves the in-room video experience with a responsive and content-rich IPG makes the device even more attractive to our network of DIRECTV dealers.”

The ability of the Visium SBB to receive programming information directly from DIRECTV’s commercial gateway over the coax network means IPG information can be delivered in environments without Internet connectivity and where the Visium SBB is deployed in offline mode.

The Visium SBB security adapter, introduced in 2023, plugs a gap in the commercial video services market by enabling hotels, hospitals and other non-residential environments to significantly improve the video experiences they deliver to guests and other end users without requiring the purchase of new and expensive televisions with built-in encryption and data compression capabilities.

“Acquiring program information through a scrolling guide channel or not having program information at all is one of the top sources of frustration for hotel guests and multi-dweller unit residents,” said Linas Underys, VP of Gateway Products at ATX. “Enabling a populated interactive program guide fed by video service providers’ bulk media gateways is an extremely cost-effective way to elevate the end-user experience for hospitality businesses.”

ATX recently extended the utility of the device with the addition of a generic API that enables systems integrators and others to reduce management complexity by easily integrating the SBB into centralized control systems using a standard JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) programming code.

North American Cable Equipment (NACE) is a distribution specialist of satellite television system equipment and installation materials for the DIRECTV commercial market. The ATX Visium SBB will be on display at Evolve 2024, NACE’s annual in-depth training and network event that begins March 11 in Las Vegas.

About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is an innovation leader in broadband access, media distribution and sustainable energy storage. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand and in compliance with environmental standards. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to improve people’s lives by enabling affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and media content for everyone, everywhere. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NACE

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, North American Cable Equipment, Inc. (NACE) is a leading provider of electronics, cable, and installation materials to a range of industries including data, security, satellite TV, CATV, CCTV, and other communication technologies. With sales and distribution facilities spanning Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Nevada, NACE offers an extensive solutions portfolio, coupled with top-tier design and manufacturing capabilities. Backed by world-class supply chain management and customer service, NACE is committed to delivering unparalleled value in end-to-end solutions for the intricate video distribution and video surveillance landscapes of today. To learn more about NACE, visit www.nace.tv.