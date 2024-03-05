SCS Technologies Donates 1,125 Trees to Galena Park Community Through Urban Reforestation Event

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCS Technologies (SCS), a leading provider of CO2 measurement and pipeline leak detection systems, methane vapor recovery units and petroleum LACT units, today announced that the company is donating 1,125 fruit and shade trees to the Galena Park community in partnership with Trees For Houston and One Tree Planted. On March 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., free trees will be distributed in a drive-through event at the Galena Park Resource and Training Center at 1721 16th Street, Galena Park, Texas. This urban reforestation event is part of SCS’ commitment to planting 1 million trees by 2030. For every unit SCS produces, the company plants 100 trees with One Tree Planted.

“In our collective efforts to reduce carbon emissions and safeguard our future, the role of carbon sinks, such as trees, becomes vital within a comprehensive strategy,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS Technologies. “Our goal to plant 1 million trees by 2030 underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and enhancing the well-being of local communities like Galena Park. The support from forward-thinking leaders such as Jane Stricker and our allies in the energy sector for this urban reforestation event illustrates the power of unity in achieving transformative change.”

The Galena Park tree donation event is spearheaded by Executive Chairperson Jane Stricker, an esteemed leader in the energy transition and the Executive Director of the Greater Houston Partnership’s Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI). Industry sponsors of the event include Emerson, Sensia, Franklin Valve, Midstream Valve Partners, Encino Environmental Services, and Viking Pump.

“As an advocate for the transition to sustainable energy practices and technologies, I see companies of all sizes and in a variety of sectors aggressively seeking ways to reduce carbon emissions and positively impact the environment,” said Stricker. “It is inspiring to partner with companies like SCS Technologies and the other committed supporters of this urban reforestation event who are dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and revitalizing communities like Galena Park. I’m looking forward to the event and invite anyone interested in making a difference in the community to join us.”

“With generous support from businesses like SCS Technologies, Trees For Houston aims to plant trees to clean the air, mitigate runoff, cool the surroundings and beautify our neighborhoods,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director of Trees For Houston, a non-profit organization dedicated to planting, protecting and promoting trees in the Greater Houston area. “The Galena Park community recognizes the role trees play in improving air quality and increasing green space across the city. We are grateful to SCS Technologies, Jane Stricker and the other corporate supporters as we look forward to another successful tree distribution event in Galena Park.”

As a leader in CO 2 compression and measurement solutions, SCS Technologies is dedicated to utilizing its expertise and technology to actively support the energy sector in attaining its sustainability objectives. Partnering with One Tree Planted is a part of SCS' strategic initiative to mitigate CO 2 emissions within its operations. Collaborating with One Tree Planted ensures that local partner organizations and community volunteers will plant the trees donated by SCS in regions adversely affected by deforestation. Through these collective endeavors, SCS is actively fostering sustainable practices within the energy industry and taking tangible steps toward a greener future. To learn more about SCS Technologies’ environmental initiatives, please visit www.scstechglobal.com/environmental.

About SCS Technologies

SCS Technologies designs, fabricates, and installs CO2 measurement and leak detection systems, methane vapor recovery units, and petroleum LACT units for the energy, industrial and environmental sectors. SCS Technologies has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 as part of the company’s strategic initiative to mitigate CO2 emissions within its operations. Based in Big Spring, Texas, with a Strategy & Innovation Office in the Ion Houston, SCS Technologies is partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital, an energy-focused private equity fund based in New Orleans, Louisiana. www.scstechglobal.com; www.blackbayenergy.com

About Trees For Houston

Founded in 1983, Trees For Houston initially focused its early efforts on planting street trees in the heart of Houston. With over half a million trees planted, the organization has evolved into one that grows, plants, and maintains thousands of trees across the greater Houston region. By planting trees wherever they may benefit the public, Trees For Houston can ensure a far-reaching impact throughout the region for generations to come. For more information, visit https://www.treesforhouston.org/.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.