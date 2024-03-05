First Fertility Partners with Fertility Specialists of Texas, expanding its nationwide footprint into Texas.

ROCKY HILL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Fertility, one of the largest fertility networks in the United States is proud to announce that Fertility Specialists of Texas, a nationally renowned fertility practice with six locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and Lubbock, has joined the First Fertility network. This partnership expands the First Fertility footprint into Texas as part of the company’s vision to exceed the standard of fertility care by providing compassionate, customized fertility services with the highest quality of reproductive technology and treatments.

With locations in North Plano, Dallas, Rockwall, Southlake, and Lubbock, as well as six double-board certified fertility specialist physicians with 100 years of combined experience, The Fertility Specialists of Texas brings a wealth of experience to the First Fertility family of centers. “The Fertility Specialists of Texas's reputation for delivering exceptional success rates along with individualized patient-first care aligns perfectly with First Fertility’s mission to make compassionate, cutting-edge fertility care accessible to anyone who wants to have a baby, “said Cara Reymann, CEO of First Fertility, “In addition to our shared commitment of providing patient-focused care, we look forward to bringing our shared service infrastructure to The Fertility Specialists of Texas, providing ongoing investments in the latest technologies in reproductive medicine and freeing up clinical teams to focus on what always comes first: the patient.”

“As the founder and medical director of Fertility Specialists of Texas, I am immensely excited to embark on this incredible journey alongside First Fertility,” adds Jerald Goldstein, MD. “This partnership represents a remarkable opportunity to unite our expertise and passion for reproductive medicine, driving us to reach new heights in assisting individuals and couples on their path to parenthood. Together, we will shape the future of fertility with compassion and unparalleled personalized care, as we continue to help patients from Texas, throughout the country, and around the world, to fulfill their family-building dreams."

About Fertility Specialists of Texas

For more than 18 years, FST has helped thousands of patients overcome infertility and carries a reputation for success with both quality of care and pregnancy and live birth rates. Led by a top-notch IVF laboratory, FST strives to provide the most advanced fertility treatments available in a caring, compassionate environment where each patient is treated as an individual beginning with the first visit. To learn more, visit fertilitytexas.com.

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients hoping to grow their families. We not only invest in reproductive endocrinology practices nationwide, but we also build strategic partnerships that put the focus on what matters most: taking care of patients. First Fertility has 37 locations in North America, serving patients in 13 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Learn more at firstfertility.com.