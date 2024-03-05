Integrated Partners Adds New Hampshire-based CoFi Advisors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners (“Integrated”), a national financial planning and registered investment advisory (RIA) firm that serves over $17 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), today announced New Hampshire-based CoFi Advisors (“CoFi”) as its latest affiliate partner. In selecting Integrated as a partner, CoFi cited the firm’s comprehensive platform that empowers entrepreneurial advisors to sustain growth and elevate client service.

CoFi provides a holistic financial offering to its high-net-worth individuals and business owner clients. Co-founded by financial advisors Colin Walker, MBA, and Wheeler Crowley, APMA®, CoFi leverages a collaborative, team-oriented approach to help clients achieve financial security, peace of mind and the freedom to pursue their goals. Its team is rounded out by Shania Mulley, registered client service associate and practice manager.

Beyond simply offering investment advice, CoFi considers all aspects of its clients' financial lives, including budgeting, saving, investing, retirement planning, insurance needs, tax strategies and estate planning. Partnering with Integrated, CoFi will gain access to the firm’s extensive suite of carefully crafted support resources, including Business Owner Solutions, Insurance Solutions Division and Integrated Family Office, thereby further bolstering the services it can provide to clients.

“Joining Integrated allows us to grow our solution set, leveraging the firm’s dynamic technology and bespoke investment platform to provide an experience more tailored to our clients’ needs,” said Crowley. Integrated’s CPA Alliance, in particular, drew the attention of Walker and Crowley as they sought a new partner in independence, viewing the opportunity to incubate organic growth and scale the firm through CPA partnerships as wholly advantageous.

Walker added, “While many advisors struggle to achieve organic growth, we’re confident that programs like Integrated’s CPA Alliance will help us unlock access to a broader set of prospective clients. We’re eager to see how this partnership can help us grow in a measured and strategic way, enhancing our capacity to serve our clients effectively.”

Both parties highlighted cultural synergies as central to the selection process. “When we met with Colin, Wheeler and Shania, we were instantly impressed with the cohesiveness of their team, including their ability to collaborate efficiently and effectively to serve their client base,” said Paul Saganey, CFP®, founder and president at Integrated. “In a short time, CoFi has built a fantastic practice with tremendous potential for further success. We’re delighted that they have chosen Integrated, and we’re very much looking forward to helping power their growth journey.”

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With over 200 advisors, 170+ CPAs and 116 regional offices across the United States, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

