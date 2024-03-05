CPAC Enhances Award-Winning I.T. Services With Cynet’s All-In-One Cybersecurity Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPAC Inc., a national provider of I.T. equipment, software and consulting with 30 years of experience in the channel, and Cynet, creator of the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution, are partnering to expand access to Cynet’s powerful platform and deliver total visibility and protection across CPAC clients’ most critical systems and valuable assets. The CPAC-Cynet alliance advances a shared commitment to securing digital transformations for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

CPAC takes pride in serving as a best-in-class extension of their clients’ I.T. teams. They sought a security partner who could help them overcome several challenges facing their clients.

Awareness: Amid an ongoing security skills shortage, many SME I.T. teams are uncertain about where to begin designing and implementing a comprehensive security program. Enablement: CPAC needed a partner who could provide sales and marketing support, in addition to cost-effective protection. Affordability: CPAC’s SME clients lacked the budget and personnel to operate complex cybersecurity solutions.

CPAC will leverage Cynet’s all-in-one cybersecurity solution to rapidly unlock powerful advantages for current and future clients, including:

Total visibility and protection: Cynet’s all-in-one solution unifies a full suite of security capabilities, including prevention, detection, correlation, investigation and response. With Cynet, CPAC can provide a full breach protection service with a single, cost-effective platform.

Cynet’s all-in-one solution unifies a full suite of security capabilities, including prevention, detection, correlation, investigation and response. Reduced risk: Cynet’s all-in-one solution made history in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations . For the first time ever, a vendor delivered BOTH 100% Visibility and 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. This solution is also backed by on-demand support from CyOps , Cynet’s in-house MDR service.

Cynet’s all-in-one solution made history in the . For the first time ever, a vendor delivered BOTH 100% Visibility and 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. Increased efficiency: Cynet puts day-to-day security operations on autopilot to reduce stress and allow you to focus on managing security instead of operating it. With Cynet’s Automated Investigation & Response, for example, manual incident handling is reduced by 90% to resolve threats 50 times faster.

Cynet puts day-to-day security operations on autopilot to reduce stress and allow you to focus on managing security instead of operating it. Minimal hassle: Cynet is built from the ground up to provide simplified security for lean I.T. security teams. The all-in-one solution natively integrates a full suite of security capabilities on an easy-to-use platform that small teams can afford.

“Every member of the Cynet team is motivated by the positive impact we see partners like CPAC amplifying with Cynet’s all-in-one cybersecurity solution,” says Eyal Gruner, Co-Founder & CEO, Cynet. “As a channel-first company, we see how our partners use Cynet to scale the security capabilities of their clients, without the cost or complexity of multiple siloed tools. By unifying a full security suite of capabilities on a single, easy-to-use solution, Cynet’s all-in-one cybersecurity solution generates savings for our partners to invest in their own business expansion. The chance to join forces with a partner like CPAC is a meaningful milestone on Cynet’s mission to make comprehensive security easy and affordable for SMEs everywhere.”

“CPAC sees cybersecurity at heart of every client engagement, and we strive to align with partners like Cynet who recognize that fundamental importance,” says JoAnn Moffitt, CEO, CPAC. “Advanced protection is at the core of our unwavering commitment to outstanding client service. The same dedication is reflected in Cynet’s investment in partner enablement as a mutually beneficial force multiplier. Cynet’s all-in-one cybersecurity solution makes holistic protection unprecedentedly attainable. CPAC’s collaboration with Cynet will deliver immediate benefits to CPAC clients while laying a strong foundation for our organization’s continued growth moving forward.”

For an SME segment largely neglected by legacy cybersecurity vendors chasing Fortune 500s, the CPAC-Cynet partnership is significant. Now, enabled by Cynet, CPAC clients are empowered to secure success with the same cutting-edge capabilities as multinational corporations with extensive I.T. staff and blank-check budgets.

About Cynet

Cynet created the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution — backed by 24/7 MDR support from experienced security experts. For more information, visit: https://www.cynet.com

About CPAC, Inc.

CPAC is a national provider of I.T. equipment, software and consulting with 30 years of experience helping clients to better manage and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.cpacinc.com