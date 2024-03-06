Relias Partners With AlayaCare to Streamline Home Health and Home Care Training

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relias, the trusted workforce enablement partner to more than 11,000 healthcare and human services organizations, today announced its partnership with AlayaCare, an end-to-end platform for home-based care, to improve training processes and patient care outcomes.

Together, AlayaCare and Relias are enabling home care providers with the necessary technology to prepare them for the future of the industry with the goal of delivering better patient outcomes. The application programming interface (API) integration between the two platforms allows home health and home care agencies to streamline training processes, freeing up time for healthcare workers to focus on caring for patients and leaders to better manage their businesses. With these data integration capabilities, employees added to AlayaCare will automatically be added to Relias’ platform to save clients time in administrative processes.

“Relias’ engaging and interactive training platform paired with AlayaCare’s valuable data insights collected through home care and virtual visits will ensure that clinicians are well-equipped for the future of care delivery,” said Shawn Barber, Chief Product Officer at Relias. "With the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the demand for effective training processes and digital client assistance is paramount.”

This partnership will integrate Relias’ platform and its extensive compliance/continuing education training library with AlayaCare’s home care platform. Relias’ mobile-friendly web platform and Learner Mobile App will help train caregivers across a variety of home health, home care, and hospice roles including home health aides, personal care aides, nurses, social workers, and rehab therapists. With AlayaCare’s solution’s clinical documentation, back-office functionality, patient and family portals, remote patient monitoring, and mobile caregiver capabilities, the two companies hope to improve the healthcare experience for both staff and patients.

“AlayaCare aims to support home-based care providers in delivering the highest quality of patient care,” said Micheal Whyte, Senior Manager, Partner Alliances at AlayaCare. “Through our partnership with Relias and integrating the Relias platform and Learner Mobile app with our software, we’re unlocking the future of care, helping clinicians manage operations and improve patient outcomes.”

“Increased interoperability between AlayaCare and Relias helps clients get more out of both offerings, giving them more time for patient care by streamlining implementations, standardizing processes, easing administrative burden, and improving overall efficiency,” said Lisa James, Vice President of Services and Client Care Operations at Relias. “As a Relias API integration partner, AlayaCare’s collaboration sets the stage for many API partners to come, and we hope other companies will follow suit.”

Relias and AlayaCare plan to offer bidirectional integration in the future, which will automatically add a new employee’s Relias onboarding training completion to AlayaCare. For more information on AlayaCare, visit AlayaCare.com and for more information on Relias, visit Relias.com.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

About Relias

Relias provides lifelong workforce enablement solutions for more than 11,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers use Relias solutions to attract and retain talent, elevate care quality and reduce risk with our technology, services, community, and expertise. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com, Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Relias Media — serves the entire healthcare community and shares a common goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.