Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Select Ameresco for Energy Performance Contract

TARRYTOWN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its strategic partnership with the Public Schools of Tarrytowns. Following a thorough Request for Proposals (RFP) process, Energia, the engineering firm acting as the Owner’s Representative during project development and implementation, chose Ameresco as the winner to lead the Comprehensive Energy Audit. The key goals of the program include lighting improvements, energy management systems upgrades, a district-wide solar PV initiative with a capacity of 832.2 kWdc, and a curriculum enhancement program supporting STEM learning for students. Specifically, the solar array, with an expected annual production of over 1,066,441 kWh, will significantly contribute to Tarrytowns’ sustainability and renewable energy efforts.

The proposed project aligns with the innovative Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) model under NYS Energy Law Article 9 and will ensure a budget-neutral solution, providing guaranteed savings and performance. The project aims to bring taxpayer relief, presenting a fixed-price facility improvement project funded out of the guaranteed energy savings in addition to further opportunities to engage the community.

“Our previous success with the District’s $1.2 million Phase 1 EPC underscores our proven track record,” said Pete Christakis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the East Region at Ameresco. “By implementing these new targeted energy conservation measures, we look forward to turning Tarrytowns’ vision for their schools into a sustainable and energy-efficient reality.”

Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The District is very excited about the project. We are committed to enhancing the quality of the learning spaces for our students and staff. In addition, we are committed to making decisions that ensure a sustainable and efficient future for our school committee."

Ameresco’s commitment goes beyond project implementation. During the Comprehensive Energy Audit, students from the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will have the opportunity to engage with Ameresco and Energia engineers. They will be able to gain insights into the Energy Conservation Measures (ECM) developed in their schools. Ameresco’s partnership can also provide a $75,000 STEM Curriculum Grant for the District.

The partnership between Energia and Ameresco reflects a strategic alliance aimed at delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. The joint project ensures a sustainable and efficient future for the educational community.

