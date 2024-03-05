Veryon and Rolls-Royce Deutschland enter long-term engine diagnostics platform agreement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently signed a long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce Deutschland, the world's leading engine supplier in Business Aviation, for the Veryon Guided Troubleshooting product. Trusted by manufacturers, airlines and military worldwide, Veryon Guided Troubleshooting allows users to monitor, maintain and collaborate on all unscheduled maintenance. The cloud-based interactive and collaborative aircraft troubleshooting tool uses a smart diagnostic reasoning engine that continually optimizes the aviation troubleshooting process. By incorporating mechanic field experience into Veryon's troubleshooting engine, the solution dramatically improves first-time fix rates, reduces the time spent on unscheduled maintenance and facilitates aircraft to return to service more quickly.

Veryon's comprehensive fault isolation solution is used by the technical help desks and field support of Dassault, Gulfstream and Rolls-Royce, as well as service centers, aircraft operators and flight departments.

"We're honored that Rolls-Royce has entrusted us with such an important part of how they support their global customers," said Norman Happ, chief executive officer of Veryon. "Our technology platform is ideal for customers like Rolls-Royce to accelerate return-to-service through our AI-powered continuous learning troubleshooting process. The platform is proven to support partners in reducing troubleshooting time by 50 percent and achieving a remarkable 90 percent success rate in first-time fixes."

The agreement, which includes Guided Troubleshooting with Initial Symptom Profiles, web and mobile versions, covers many engine models, including BR710 for the Gulfstream G550, BR725 for the Gulfstream G650/G650ER, Pearl 700 for the Gulfstream G700/G800 and Pearl® 10X for the Dassault Falcon 10X. This is in addition to the existing data exchange partnership Rolls-Royce and Veryon have on their platform.

"Rolls-Royce is excited to expand its relationship with Veryon," said Fraser Scott, vice president of business and capability at Rolls-Royce. "Our goal is to provide an excellent customer experience, and Veryon Guided Troubleshooting will help to enhance this by further reducing aircraft return-to-service times and increasing aircraft availability. The new capability will also enable us to capture our tacit knowledge, learn what works best and adapt our guidance to benefit all customers."

Veryon Guided Troubleshooting also provides just-in-time training with customizable documentation, videos and pictures to guarantee the tech can troubleshoot unfamiliar equipment and symptoms, with quick and immediate access to key information via the web or mobile app.

For more information about Guided Troubleshooting, visit Veryon.com.

