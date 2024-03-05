WellSky ® and Millennium Physician Group Set New Standard for Healthcare Delivery With Innovative New Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, and Millennium Physician Group, a value-based physician group with more than 800 healthcare providers across the Southeast, today announced a new multi-year partnership to drive improved outcomes for Millennium patients. Through this partnership, Millennium’s high-quality physicians and advanced providers can leverage WellSky’s technology, clinical services team, and extensive acute, post-acute, and home care footprint to improve patient outcomes. As market dynamics shift toward value-based care, this partnership sets a new standard for healthcare delivery.

“Millennium Physician Group is laser focused on supporting our patients in all care settings, especially during their most vulnerable transition points. Working with WellSky further extends our reach and resources into the hospital emergency department and inpatient services, post-acute care, and community settings, thus ensuring continuity throughout the entire transition of care process with our physicians and the appropriate delivery of care for our patients,” said Millennium Chief Medical Officer Alejandro Perez-Trepichio, MD. “This is another way that we connect our patients to a healthier life and improve their outcomes.”

WellSky’s clinical services team will prioritize longitudinal care coordination and extend Millennium physicians’ ability to provide continuous support to their patients in any setting of care, including post-acute care facilities and the home. Millennium physicians working in tandem with WellSky services can now expand their impact beyond the four walls of the practice to guide care, reduce medical expenses, and enhance the patient experience – all while working toward the ultimate goal of making communities healthier.

WellSky’s extensive network of Florida-based hospitals, health systems, and post-acute providers using its CarePort technology solutions will now have access to real-time and cross-continuum insights and a direct connection to the patient’s ambulatory care team.

“At WellSky, we recognize the vital role physicians play in value–based care,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, president of connected networks at WellSky. “With this revolutionary collaboration, we’re connecting physicians to acute and post-acute settings of care to improve health outcomes for patients.”

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Millennium Physician Group (MPG)

Founded in Port Charlotte in 2008, and now headquartered in Fort Myers, Millennium Physician Group with a long trajectory as a leading independent physician group with more than 800 healthcare providers across the Southeast. Services center on primary care complemented by multi-specialty care, walk-in centers, radiology and lab services, physical therapy, telehealth, wellness programs, home health, in-patient hospital care, and much more. Nationally recognized as a leader in value-based care with consistent high levels of physician engagement, MPG aims to deliver a genuinely connected healthcare experience for patients by providing a comprehensive and coordinated approach to healthcare and be “Your Connection to a Healthier Life.”