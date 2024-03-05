SOLD.com Integrates Innovative Title Insurance and Closing Platform titlegenius by Radian

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), announced today that SOLD.com, the leading online real estate marketplace and educational resource provider, has teamed up with titlegenius by Radian to provide SOLD.com’s customers and network of more than 60,000 real estate agents with a transparent, secure, and streamlined title and home closing solution. SOLD.com users can now get instant title quotes, generate seller net sheets, open orders and track status updates in one place without leaving the SOLD.com experience.

“Title insurance has been a major pain point in the homebuying process for far too long – and we’re excited to help change that,” said Eric Ray, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. “We believe that we are uniquely positioned to work with real estate professionals and consumers to redefine the title insurance and settlement service business model to improve the consumer experience and make title insurance and closing services more affordable. We can’t wait for SOLD.com’s users to experience a giant leap forward in the closing process thanks to titlegenius.”

The titlegenius by Radian platform provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online, delivering value for both real estate agents and homebuyers. In addition to offering direct title insurance quotes at mytitlegenius.com, the titlegenius by Radian platform combines Radian’s national title and settlement services footprint with proprietary technology to provide:

A frictionless path to closing , with a seamless digital experience that helps keep buyers and agents in-sync – from initial contact to close;

, with a seamless digital experience that helps keep buyers and agents in-sync – from initial contact to close; Lower costs , with the potential to save up to 25%* on average on closing costs in comparison to other providers;

, with the potential to save up to 25%* on average on closing costs in comparison to other providers; Exceptional support delivered by the knowledgeable Radian Title Services team; and

delivered by the knowledgeable Radian Title Services team; and Real-time updates as each stage of the closing process is completed.

“SOLD.com’s mission is to aid our clients through the complex, expensive, and stressful home buying and selling process,” explains Matt Woods, SOLD.com co-founder and CEO. “This partnership with Radian not only delivers quality service and cost savings to our clients, but also provides an exceptional insurance procurement experience to our network of top real estate agents.”

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit radian.com and homegenius.com to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

About SOLD.com

SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting consumers with the top real estate professionals to assist with buying or selling their homes. SOLD.com’s proprietary technology and personal concierge services analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences, to provide users with free and unbiased recommendations for the most efficient, cost-effective approaches to making a smart move.

*Potential savings may vary. Florida: Radian Instant Rebate is consistent with the Butler Rebate as permitted in the Florida Supreme Court decision Chicago Title Insurance Co. v. Butler, 770 So. 2d 1210, 1221, 2000 Fla. LEXIS 2034, *32. All other states: National averages of competitor standard rates for purchase transactions as of December 2023. Annual Premium for basic policy; coverage and discounts may vary and may not be available in all states and situations.