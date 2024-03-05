Quantum Xchange and Juniper Networks Partner to Provide Quantum-Safe Network Security Solutions for Highly Regulated Industries

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum security and network communications visionary Quantum Xchange today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, to bring quantum-resistant data and communication networks to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), government agencies, and global enterprises.

Under the terms of the Technology Alliance Partner Connect agreement, Quantum Xchange and Juniper Networks will bring to market their highly compatible, easy to deploy and maintain security and quantum-resistant network infrastructure technologies to organizations faced with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements for secure data and consumer privacy.

Leveraging Juniper's hardware and software, specifically the physical and virtual Juniper Networks® SRX Series Firewalls, combined with Quantum Xchange's Phio TX technology, MSPs can equip their end-customers with post-quantum algorithms and symmetric key exchange solutions. By augmenting the security of their existing infrastructure with immediate quantum-resistant tactics, users experience a seamless transition to the quantum era, delivering peace-of-mind and a competitive edge for both MSPs and their valued clients.

"This innovative joint solution holds immense promise for MSPs looking to empower their end-customers in the finance, insurance, and public sector industries,” said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. “In today's ever-evolving networking landscape, where a smooth movement of mission-critical data between headquarters, branch offices, data centers, and the cloud is imperative, deploying quantum-resistant security stands out as a compelling advantage.”

The Phio TX platform's interoperability and vendor-agnostic nature offer Juniper SRX users an immediate quantum-safe connectivity advantage, all within a single SRX device. At its core, the patented Phio TX platform serves as a seamless technical overlay, transmitting a second symmetric key via an out-of-band, quantum-protected tunnel completely detached from the data path.

This innovative approach thwarts potential malicious actors from executing person-in-the-middle attacks aimed at harvest now, decrypt later tactics. By leveraging the SRX platform, both enterprises and MSPs can effortlessly strengthen their encryption infrastructure, ensuring not only enhanced security but also swift compliance with data security regulations such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) or Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) among others.

“Through the technology alliance with Quantum Xchange, we're excited to embark on a journey to establish quantum-safe encrypted connectivity with the Phio TX platform. In a cybersecurity landscape where threats evolve alongside the pace of digitalization, our collaboration signifies our dedication to security innovation. Juniper and Quantum Xchange are united in our mission to pioneer dependable and secure cybersecurity solutions, shaping a brighter future for businesses and organizations,” said Melchior Aelmans, Chief Architect, Global Service Providers at Juniper Networks.

