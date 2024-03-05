Desktop Metal and Evonik Expand Partnership, Announce Qualification of Photopolymer on Large Format Additive Manufacturing 2.0 Systems for High-Performance, High-Temperature Products

Evonik INFINAM® ST 6100 L printed on ETEC hardware from Desktop Metal is ideal for the production of molds, models, and tooling, as well as end-use parts in the aerospace, automotive, or electronics industries. (Photo: Business Wire)

Evonik INFINAM® ST 6100 L printed on ETEC hardware from Desktop Metal is ideal for the production of molds, models, and tooling, as well as end-use parts in the aerospace, automotive, or electronics industries. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, and Evonik, a leading materials provider in 3D printing technology based in Germany, today announced their expanded collaboration on photopolymer and materials development with the qualification of INFINAM® ST 6100 L on the ETEC Xtreme 8K and the Pro XL.

Evonik INFINAM® ST 6100 L is a benchmark material in high-strength photopolymers for 3D printing. With an ultimate tensile strength (UTS) of 90 MPa, flexural stress of 135 MPa, and heat deflection temperature (HDT) of 120 °C, the material also delivers exceptional accuracy, surface finish, and resistance to many chemicals and UV degradation.

Desktop Metal’s ETEC brand for polymer 3D printing is a leader in Digital Light Processing (DLP) hardware and a carefully curated portfolio of the world’s best AM materials.

“ Desktop Metal is delighted to add Evonik and its INFINAM® material to our highly selective portfolio of polymers, as we continue to offer customers the flagship material solutions in each performance class, ranging from stiff rigid plastics to high strength-to-weight ratio elastomers and foams,” said Walter Voit, Senior Vice President for Polymer Materials at Desktop Metal. “ Our hardware systems offer the size, speed, and quality required for high-throughput Additive Manufacturing 2.0 production of premium photoresins like ST 6100L.”

“ Collaboration with customers and partners is an important driver of innovation for us,” said Vitor Lavini, head of Evonik’s photopolymer market segment in the company’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field. “ The validation of ST 6100 L on Desktop Metal’s printers – especially the ETEC Xtreme 8K – fits with Evonik’s vision that larger and faster DLP printers will increase productivity, substantially reduce costs per part, and enable series production in the long run.”

The properties offered by INFINAM® ST 6100 L make the material ideal for 3D printed production of molds, models, and tooling, as well as end-use parts in the aerospace, automotive, or electronics industries. Additionally, tools or parts 3D printed in INFINAM® ST 6100 can deliver very precise features and a smooth surface finish, especially when paired with the crisp 65 μm resolution offered on the ETEC Pro XL. Parts printed in this material can also be machined and polished, in addition to other post-processing techniques.

High-Throughput Production with Breakthrough Materials

A 3D printing process in use since 1999, DLP harnesses the power of light from a video projector to cure photosensitive liquid resins into parts layer by layer, one quick flash at a time. DLP is one of the fastest, most accurate forms of polymer 3D printing, delivering high accuracy and a smooth surface finish with consistent materials properties.

The ETEC Xtreme 8K is the world’s largest industrial-grade DLP printer for high-volume production. With a 66-liter build volume and two overhead projectors, the Xtreme 8K is ideal for high-throughput tooling and end-use part applications, as well as the production of larger parts. The ETEC Xtreme 8K offers a build volume of 450 × 371 x 399 mm (17.72 x 14.61 x 15.71 in). The system is produced at Desktop Metal’s Polymer Center of Excellence in Richardson, Texas.

Priced for purchase at under $40,000, the ETEC Pro XL is a premium DLP printer with 385 nm wavelength technology, 5mW/cm2 power, and Hyperprint™ closed-loop printing – all of which work together to deliver premium results at high printing speeds. The ETEC Pro XL offers a build volume of 249.1 x 140.1 x 165.1 mm (9.8 x 5.5 x 6.5 in).

Parts 3D printed on the ETEC Xtreme 8K in Evonik INFINAM® ST 6100 L material will be on display during the 2024 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference in Chicago, from March 10 to 14 at the Evonik booth P12, Salon D.

For more information, visit TeamDM.com/ETEC_Evonik.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66 billion in 2023. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

