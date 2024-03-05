Esker Signs American Dairy Queen Corporation to Its Accounts Payable Solution for Workflow Automation

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a leader in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, has selected Esker Accounts Payable to power its digital transformation journey from a manual to an automated workflow.

After recognizing the challenges posed by all-manual processes, ADQ sought a solution to automate its accounts payable workflow. The company turned to Esker for its intuitive interface and ease of use to efficiently streamline processes and set itself up for future scalable growth.

ADQ was particularly drawn to Esker’s commitment to customer satisfaction and the expertise of its dedicated team. The decision to contract with Esker was solidified by the positive feedback received from Esker’s previous clients, highlighting the company’s excellent reputation in the industry.

“Embracing the profound impact of digital transformation, American Dairy Queen Corporation exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that not only strengthens their organizational capabilities but also sets an example for other QSR industry leaders,” said Steve Smith, U.S. Chief Operating Officer at Esker. “We are thrilled to be a part of their digital journey, believing that their commitment to innovation will pave the way for continued growth and success.”

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.