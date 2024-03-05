KBRA Releases Research – North American LNG Poised to Remain Competitive

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a report on the outlook of North American liquefied natural gas (LNG). The North American LNG export market is poised to continue to benefit from low-cost feed gas, competitive liquefaction fees, and other market fundamentals that make exports attractive to foreign offtakers. The total capacity of LNG exports has grown considerably in recent years as more liquefaction facilities have reached commercial operation. KBRA believes that the competitiveness of North American LNG could be further enhanced by a future presence of facilities on the West coast, offering reduced transportation costs to the Asian markets and the opportunity to avoid trade routes currently affected by environmental or geopolitical risks.

