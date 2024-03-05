KBRA Releases Research – North American LNG Poised to Remain Competitive

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases a report on the outlook of North American liquefied natural gas (LNG). The North American LNG export market is poised to continue to benefit from low-cost feed gas, competitive liquefaction fees, and other market fundamentals that make exports attractive to foreign offtakers. The total capacity of LNG exports has grown considerably in recent years as more liquefaction facilities have reached commercial operation. KBRA believes that the competitiveness of North American LNG could be further enhanced by a future presence of facilities on the West coast, offering reduced transportation costs to the Asian markets and the opportunity to avoid trade routes currently affected by environmental or geopolitical risks.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1003403

Contacts

Adeeti Amin, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2332
adeeti.amin@kbra.com

Maria de Urquijo, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3348
maria.deurquijo@kbra.com

Alexander Tiarks, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2396
alexander.tiarks@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance and Project Finance
+1 646-731-2337
rosemary.kelley@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles

Contacts

Adeeti Amin, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2332
adeeti.amin@kbra.com

Maria de Urquijo, Senior Director
+1 646-731-3348
maria.deurquijo@kbra.com

Alexander Tiarks, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2396
alexander.tiarks@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance
+1 646-731-2372
andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance and Project Finance
+1 646-731-2337
rosemary.kelley@kbra.com