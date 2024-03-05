Green Monké and Cookies Bring New 100mg THC-Infused Iced Tea to California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Monké, award-winning cannabis drink makers in the U.S., Canada and U.K., and Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis brand, are bringing new, higher-dose THC-infused drink offerings to the California market. The first Cookies x Green Monké collaboration drink will be Original California Iced Tea Lemonade, with 100mg THC in a 12 ounce can. This Original California Iced Tea Lemonade is stronger than ever and brings the best of bold iced tea and refreshing lemonade together with all-natural flavors and ingredients. It is the first product in Cookies’ latest line of higher-dosed beverages and is fast-acting and provides heavy-hitting effects in minutes. Even better, it is not carbonated, so it is easily “chuggable.” It is now available for sale at Cookies and Lemonnade retail locations.

“The consumer is our number one priority. If we’re not listening to what they want and striving to achieve that, then we’re not doing our jobs,” said Pat Gleeson, CEO of Green Monké. “The 100mg beverage category is the fastest growing category of beverages in California, and we will be bringing these drinks to consumers across the country this summer, with Michigan and Illinois next on the launch schedule.”

Since 2021, Green Monké has been known for its lineup of cannabis-infused sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors: Tropical Citrus, Orange Passionfruit, Mango Guava and Blue Raspberry. These infused sodas were designed as alcohol alternatives and traditionally featured relatively low dosages. However, Green Monké and Cookies saw the demand from consumers for higher dosage offerings and knew they had to create a 100mg of THC product line. Designed for cannabis connoisseurs, these new beverages will be available for sale at $9.99 throughout California. They plan to expand the line with more flavors over the next few months.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to bring exciting, high-quality products to the market with best-in-class partners,” said Parker Berling, President of Cookies. “Berner worked with his own designer to create the look and feel of the Original California Iced Teas line up, inspired by flavors from his childhood.”

To learn more about the beverages Green Monké offers, please visit https://www.greenmonke.com/.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co

About Green Monké:

Green Monké launched in both California and Canada in 2021, and offers happy sodas with nostalgic fruit flavors, each infused with 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC. In 2023, the brand expanded its cannabis-derived THC line to Maine and Massachusetts, launched its CBD soda on Amazon and now has low-dose hemp-derived THC happy sodas available nationwide. Formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, each 12 ounce can of Green Monké has only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories, and is both vegan and gluten-free. To follow Green Monké, visit instagram.com/drinkgreenmonke