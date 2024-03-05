SAIC Powers Its ReadyOne Digital Engineering Ecosystem Solution with Aras

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras, a leader in product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with leading technology integrator SAIC (Science Applications International Corp.) (NYSE: SAIC) that includes integration of Aras Innovator® as the digital thread backbone for its digital engineering solution, ReadyOne.

ReadyOne is SAIC’s rapidly deployable digital engineering ecosystem, which offers customers an end-to-end digital thread for consistent, traceable, and complete engineering solutions. By using Aras’ product lifecycle management (PLM) technology as its foundation, the solution creates a single-source-of-truth for users, letting them access any and all needed information, at any point in the engineering process, all from a common platform. With ReadyOne, collaboration and transparency are increased, while risks and costs are decreased.

“Organizations in critical industries such as defense and intelligence need access to modern, powerful solutions to solve their information age problems. Expensive, cumbersome industrial age solutions should be left behind,” said Roque Martin, CEO, Aras. “The combination of our digital thread backbone with SAIC’s digital engineering know-how and years of experience make it easy for customers to meet even the most stringent requirements of the defense sector while still improving efficiency and cost.”

ReadyOne creates a new level of responsiveness, impact, and quality for engineers – and Aras Innovator is the PLM platform that provides the foundation. By bringing an organization’s technical data, engineering tools, and management processes together into one common environment, collaboration increases without there being any worries that critical information is being lost along the way. The ReadyOne environment is independent of infrastructure, enabling it to support all types of customers, and either cloud-to-cloud or on-premise delivery.

“Data is the common thread connecting all of today’s most important innovations,” added Chris Finlay, Vice President of Innovation at SAIC. “As organizations at all levels continue to grapple with digital transformation initiatives, the availability of real-time, accurate data throughout the engineering process will enable better informed decision making - and result in faster, more effective results. Tools may come and go, but data is the key to success.”

For more information on how Aras can help your organization establish a consistent digital thread throughout its product design and digital engineering initiatives – allowing you to track a product and its digital assets all the way from concept through design, manufacturing, quality, and service – please visit Aras.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro-forma annual revenues of approximately $6.9 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About Aras

Aras is a leading provider of product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible solutions built on a powerful digital thread backbone and a low-code development platform. Aras’ platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on YouTube, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

