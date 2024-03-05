Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement for Digital Government Solutions in Maryland

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the state of Maryland for Tyler’s award-winning digital government solutions and services following a competitive procurement process.

The five-year contract, which may be extended for five additional years at the state’s option, builds upon the existing 12-year relationship between Maryland and Tyler’s Digital Solutions Division. The agreement features a fully cloud-hosted infrastructure and includes delivering on Maryland’s goals of secure, scalable, platform solutions accessible to all Marylanders.

Tyler currently provides more than 160 digital government services in the state of Maryland, working with 110 government entities. Among those services are the award-winning Maryland Business Express and Maryland.gov, the state’s official website.

“We are proud to support the state of Maryland in providing best-in-class technology to residents and businesses,” said Nancy Schmid, general manager for Tyler’s Maryland state enterprise. “I know the work we do in partnership with the state will continue to positively impact people across Maryland.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial