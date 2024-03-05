AECOM-led team selected by Amtrak to support the development of the $1.5 billion Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that an AECOM-led team has been selected by Amtrak to support the development of the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project (SRB). The project aims to improve rail connectivity and safety along the U.S. Northeast Corridor by replacing the existing 117-year-old two-track bridge located in Maryland with two new bridges that will increase capacity and improve reliability of both freight and passenger trains.

“The complexity of the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge Project requires a team that connects global expertise with local perspective and brings together the right disciplines and resources,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East and Latin America region. “We’re honored to continue our long-standing partnership with Amtrak to support them in delivering high-quality, on-time, state of-the-art infrastructure that will transform transportation for the region.”

In this role, AECOM will provide a range of professional services, including project management, design coordination, stakeholder coordination, and schedule management. The Company will lead a strong technical team of subconsultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms (DBEs). By partnering with DBE firms, AECOM aims to create opportunities for individuals facing social and economic disadvantages to actively participate and benefit from the economic growth generated by this project.

“With our vast expertise in creating advanced transportation systems worldwide, we are committed to utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure safe and dependable transportation with faster passenger travel times,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Improving rail options across the U.S. is crucial for the nation’s advancement, and the new Susquehanna River Bridge will do just that by reducing trip times and improving reliability for passenger and freight trains that rely on this critical connection.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.