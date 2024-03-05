Sam Edelman Collaborates with SCAD on Exclusive Capsule Collection for Nordstrom

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sam Edelman, the contemporary lifestyle brand behind some of the world’s most iconic footwear and a lead brand in the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio, is thrilled to launch a capsule collection designed in collaboration with students from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). In a partnership through the university's innovation design studio, SCADpro, talented SCAD students from top-ranked degree programs including sneaker design, accessory design, industrial design, fashion marketing and management, design management, and photography had the opportunity to work alongside visionary designer, Sam Edelman, to bring a fresh new perspective to footwear.

In celebration of Nordstrom’s “Make Room for Shoes” campaign and rich shoe history, dating back to 1901, the Sam Edelman x SCAD capsule collection delivers innovative and exclusive products centered around the emerging trends for the season. This collaboration will deliver a capsule collection of five sneaker products, developed by combining the minds of a longstanding, heritage brand with a fresh new perspective from today’s youth. The products will be offered exclusively at 33 select Nordstrom stores nationwide and on Nordstrom.com beginning March 4.

“Mentoring the next generation of talent is a cornerstone of Sam Edelman's commitment to the future of design,” remarked Jesse Edelman, general manager and senior vice president of the Sam Edelman division. “Our collaboration with the SCAD students is a testament to our belief in supporting the rising generation of professionals, providing them with a platform to express their visions under the guidance of an established brand.”

Sam Edelman and his wife, muse, and business partner, Libby Edelman, are longtime supporters of the college and their son Jesse Edelman attended SCAD. Each year, the Edelmans recruit SCAD graduates to Sam Edelman’s Summer Internship Program. Sam Edelman currently employs eight SCAD graduates full-time.

Sam and Libby spent time at SCAD, working with the students to create this collection of sneakers through an unrestrained, imaginative approach to women’s and kids’ sneaker design. “Working with Sam Edelman and Libby on this project was nothing short of amazing,” remarked Michael Mack, SCAD professor of sneaker and accessory design who led the course. “Their team was attentive and provided our students with a real window into what the industry is like and how product is created from season to season. The student's voice was really seen in each of the designs that went into production. For many of the students it was their first chance designing for a major footwear brand and to have that project featured in Nordstrom is nothing short of a dream come true."

The Sam Edelman x SCAD collection will be available exclusively at Nordstrom.com, and at select Nordstrom stores including:

