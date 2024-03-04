McNeill Investment Group Launches $25 Million Capital Raise using the tZERO Securities Platform

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce today the launch of McNeill Investment Group’s capital raise using the tZERO Securities platform. McNeill Investment Group is a nationally-recognized hospitality real estate investment platform with over $500MM of Asset Under Management across nearly 3,000 hotel rooms throughout the United States

This capital raise, which is conducted under Rule 506(c) of the SEC’s Regulation D, will allow accredited investors to purchase shares of McNeill Investment Group. This is an important step in the democratization of capital raising in pre-IPO companies using a transparent and self-directed platform operated by tZERO Securities, an SEC and FINRA regulated broker-dealer.

“ We are thrilled to launch the McNeill Investment Group capital raise under our new tZERO Securities brand,” said tZERO CEO, David Goone. " We continue to launch services for high quality sponsors reflecting the tZERO’s broad scope and market-leading position."

Investors can receive additional information on the McNeill Investment Group offering on the following website: McNeill Investment Group Offering.

Christopher Ropko, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of McNeill Investment Group, added, “ This is a landmark day in the history of our company. We are excited to launch our new capital raise with tZERO and broaden our access to high quality new investors, while continuing to drive success and become a leading hospitality industry investment manager.”

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this offering. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of your investment in this offering.

About McNeill Investment Group

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Germantown, Tennessee, McNeill Investment Group (MIG) is built on a foundation of trust, pursuit of excellence and a philosophy of “people serving people.” The multi-strategy hospitality investment management platform focuses on direct and indirect real estate investments, investment in and ownership of general partner interests in sponsored investment vehicles, and investment in complementary operating businesses.

The company’s success is rooted in its robust vertical infrastructure and ability to tactically allocate investment capital into high conviction strategies with an aim toward smoothing seasonality in the near-term and cyclicality over the longer-term horizon. For more information, visit www.mcneillinvestmentgroup.com.

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.