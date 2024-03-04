Del Monte Kenya Enters into Partnership with Global Security Leader G4S

THIKA, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Monte Kenya, Ltd. announces a strategic partnership with G4S Kenya Limited, an affiliate of G4S, an Allied Universal® Company and a global leader in security solutions, to reinforce security efforts within its operations. This collaboration comes as a response to recommendations from a recent Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA), which endorses outsourcing security personnel as part of best practices.

In alignment with the HRIA findings, Del Monte Kenya has engaged G4S Kenya to oversee security operations, citing the company's reputation and expertise in the field. This decision underscores Del Monte Kenya’s commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its personnel and surrounding communities.

G4S Kenya will deploy approximately 270 security professionals who have undergone extensive training. The training curriculum emphasizes real-life scenarios, de-escalation techniques, and the minimum use of force, with refresher courses scheduled every six months to foster continued proficiency. All security officers have undergone thorough vetting processes to promote the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The new workforce is also finalizing additional security and human rights awareness training, which is being conducted by the expert human rights group that led the HRIA and is in line with the HRIA recommendations.

G4S Kenya maintains a steadfast dedication to ethical business practices and is aligned with recognized international human rights standards across its operations.

“Led by experienced G4S Kenya officers, our teams will work closely with Del Monte Kenya and local law enforcement when incidents of theft do happen,” said Laurence Okelo, Managing Director of G4S Kenya. “Positive, inclusive, and constructive community engagement is a central consideration, and we will work with local communities focusing on theft prevention, conflict resolution, and improving communications.”

In response to the partnership with G4S Kenya, Del Monte Kenya reiterated its commitment to addressing security challenges.

"We are committed to addressing the effects of the coordinated criminal operations targeting our fields and stealing large volumes of pineapples," said Wayne Cook, Del Monte Kenya’s Acting Deputy Managing Director. "The safety and security of each individual within our company and the surrounding community are our top priority. We are actively working with G4S, local authorities, and the police to craft strategies aimed at responding to these challenges safely and effectively."

As part of the partnership, all security operations will be outsourced to G4S Kenya. Del Monte Kenya is committed to ensuring that this transition is executed with precision and effectiveness, prioritizing the safety and integrity of its operations and personnel.

About Del Monte Kenya Limited

Del Monte Kenya Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., is a leading producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh fruit and prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. As the largest single exporter of Kenyan products, Del Monte Kenya Limited is an important contributor to the country’s economic development and takes pride in investing in the people and prosperity of Kenya. The company has numerous certifications, including Global GAP, Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI), Sedex Member Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA), and adheres to SCS Global Services Sustainably Grown Standard, a certification applied for environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Del Monte Kenya Limited markets its products under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for more than 135 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and its subsidiaries are not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

About G4S, an Allied Universal® Company

In 2021, G4S, a London-based global security company, was acquired by Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company that provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions. This acquisition expands Allied Universal’s footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through the company’s vast network of approximately 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. In Africa and the Middle East, we have an extensive network of offices and more than 124,000 employees to support our local communities and customers. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world. For more information, please visit www.g4s.com or www.aus.com.