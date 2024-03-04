Booz Allen Named Among World’s Most Ethical Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has been named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the fifth consecutive year. The annual list recognizes global companies dedicated to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community with a commitment to ethical behavior, accountability, and driving positive change. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide more than 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

“For 110 years, Booz Allen has empowered people to change the world, and our employees’ commitment to upholding our values—including ferocious integrity, unflinching courage, and passionate service—is at the core of our success,” said Booz Allen President and CEO Horacio Rozanski. “As AI and other technological advancements rapidly transform our world, we are working every day to bring trusted solutions to our clients’ critical missions safely, responsibly, and at scale. We remain committed to upholding the highest ethical standards across our business as we drive the future forward together.”

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for the fifth consecutive year,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Nancy Laben. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of corporate governance, integrity, and compliance, and we are delighted by the recognition.”

Repeat inclusion on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list is just one of Booz Allen’s many recent honors. The company has also been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, TIME’s World’s Best Companies, Newsweek’s America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, Forbes’ World’s Top Companies for Women, Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity, Military Times’ Best Employers for Veterans, USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders, and Disability:IN’s Best Places to Work.

Ethisphere’s 2024 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year’s World’s Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 12.3 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

“It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair Erica Salmon Byrne. “Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Booz Allen for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”



About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining more than 100 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 33,800 people globally as of December 31, 2023 and had revenue of $9.3 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

