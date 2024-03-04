Sally Hansen® Partners With HERSHEY’S KISSES Brand for an Indulgent New Nail Collection Almost Good Enough to Eat

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally Hansen® is hopping into Spring with a delicious new partnership. The NEW Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES Limited-Edition collection will give you a perfectly sweet manicure, just in time for Easter!

Inspired by the iconic foil wrapping and thin paper plume HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates are known for, this collection of Insta-Dri® polishes and Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure ready-to-wear nails captures everything you love about the beloved bite-sized treat.

The Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES Insta-Dri® polishes include 8 metallic and crème shades reminiscent of the various HERSHEY’S KISSES wrapper colors, perfect to wear during the Spring season. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Sally Hansen®’s revolutionary Insta-Dri® technology features a formula that dries in just 60 seconds.

Nail art lovers can also reach for one of the 3 ready-to-wear nails from Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure in various shapes and designs, such as “Handing Out KISSES,” a set of metallic silver nails with a white plume design (a nod to the delectable HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates!) Get flawless, salon-quality nails without long-term commitment, or a trip to the salon. Easy to use, easy to remove and non-damaging to nails, so you can achieve flawless nail length, shape, color, and designs at any time.

“Being able to partner with the chocolate brand that brings smiles to faces all over the world is a huge joy for us. The Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES collection comes at the perfect time to bring our customers new products that encourage fun, indulgence, and creativity. We’re sure these shades will boost your next manicure and add a dose of happiness, just like the feeling you get when you enjoy HERSHEY’S KISSES candies.” – Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.

The Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES collection features a range of 8 Insta-Dri® shades and 3 Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs inspired by HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates:

Insta-Dri® shades

KISSES on My Mind (crème green)

(crème green) I Want KISSES (crème blue)

(crème blue) More KISSES Plz (crème brown)

(crème brown) Sending KISSES (crème lavender)

(crème lavender) Full Of KISSES (crème yellow)

(crème yellow) HUGS & KISSES (metallic purple with glitter)

(metallic purple with glitter) Giving KISSES (metallic silver with glitter)

(metallic silver with glitter) Sun, Air, & KISSES (metallic blue with glitter)

Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs

Sweet Like KISSES (brown French manicure, coffin shape)

(brown French manicure, coffin shape) Handing Out KISSES (silver foil with white plume, almond shape)

(silver foil with white plume, almond shape) Sweeter World (foil blue with pink polka dots, oval shape)

The limited-edition special packaging displays the HERSHEY’S KISSES logo, the classic HERSHEY’S KISSES silhouette, and Easter inspired icons on the front of the classic Insta-Dri® bottle and Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure boxes.

The Sally Hansen® x HERSHEY’S KISSES collection will be available March 2024, in drugstore, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.