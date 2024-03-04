Excella Awarded Data Science and Analytics BPA and Initial Call Orders for U.S. Office of Personnel Management

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, today announced that the company has been awarded the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Data Science and Analytics Support Services (DSASS) Blanket Purchase Agreement as well as the first two Call Orders issued under the contract. Work under this contract will support the Human Resources Solutions (HRS) Federal Staffing Center (FSC), HRS Information Technology Program Management Office (HRS-ITPMO), Human Capital Data Management and Modernization (HCDMM), and other OPM data programs.

Excella will apply its expertise in data engineering, analysis, and visualization along with artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cloud, and UX design to help OPM utilize its wealth of data to create digital solutions that move the federal workforce forward. The team will draw on nearly 20 years of working with OPM developing a range of solutions and programs that share actionable data. This included helping to create OPM’s data strategy and governance policy. Excella also supports the development of data and analytics tools to detect fraud, analyze risk, and manage contracts and grants in agencies across the federal government.

The need for timely, reliable, and accurate data has never been more important to support the critical need for talent experienced in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, promote the hiring of candidates from diverse backgrounds, retain and grow existing talent, and provide employees with seamless communication and interaction with HR.

Under Call Order 1, Excella will support the development of customer-facing data products providing agency users direct access to their data on OPM’s platform, enabling improved user experience and self-service for listing and filling federal positions. Utilizing human-centered and Agile design processes, the Excella team will support the transition of all reporting to a new environment, improving data transparency and access to talent analytics across government.

Call Order 2 supports the HRS’s effort to implement AI/ML to augment and alleviate manual processes and conduct advanced research and analysis for HR insights into the federal hiring processes. Excella will provide AI/ML application development, research, and analysis support in addition to strategic program support for the HRS advanced analytics function.

“Excella’s deep data expertise and our reputation for going above and beyond to help our federal clients achieve long-term success helped us secure this BPA alongside much larger companies and the first two call orders,” said Jimmy Benani, Vice President of Excella’s Federal Health and Civilian market. “We are excited to expand our support for OPM, introducing new efficiencies into HR operations with leading edge solutions that support the agency’s data-driven, people-focused approach to serve, grow and retain talent in the federal workforce.”

Excella is one of six awardees on the five year $110M BPA.

