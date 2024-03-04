Easterly Asset Management Partners with Leading Investment Management Firm, Harrison Street

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Easterly Asset Management (“Easterly”), a multi-affiliate platform for high-performing boutique investment managers, today announced a strategic partnership with Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets with $56 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/23. Headquartered in Chicago and London, Harrison Street will join Easterly to provide alternative real assets across North America and Europe to clients, expanding Harrison Street’s offerings to the U.S. private wealth space.

Harrison Street provides a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. Since their inception in 2005, the company has invested over $67 billion in senior housing, student housing, build-to-rent, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate, as well as social, digital and utility infrastructure.

“Harrison Street’s impressive track record and thematic investing approach make the firm ideal to meet the needs of the high-net-worth market,” said Darrell Crate, Founder and Managing Principal of Easterly Asset Management. “Appetite for high quality, U.S.-based private real assets is increasing among private wealth investors, and we are looking forward to developing this channel for Harrison Street.”

As of February 27, 2024, Easterly Securities serves as the exclusive distributor for Harrison Street’s alternative real assets funds in the U.S. private wealth channel. With this growing partnership, Easterly will provide resources from the firm’s dedicated distribution team, including relationships with RIAs, family offices, banks and broker-dealers.

Easterly brings a seasoned distribution team to enhance Harrison Street’s asset potential and diversify its client base across channels. The team has a deep bench in private wealth distribution with prior experience from Blackstone, Kennedy Wilson and Barings.

"Alternative real assets continue to show remarkable resilience across market cycles, and as we continue to identify attractive investment opportunities underpinned by demographic-driven trends, we're proud to bring our deep expertise and track record to an even broader range of investors," said Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harrison Street. "With great numbers of wealth managers and high-net-worth investors looking to gain exposure to well-positioned private real estate and infrastructure sectors, we are thrilled to partner with Easterly Asset Management to help meet their investment objectives."

About Easterly Asset Management

Easterly is a multi-affiliate platform that provides high performing boutique investment managers with the tools and resources they need to operate at scale in an increasingly consolidated market. Easterly supports its partners by delivering proven solutions in marketing, technology, operations, compliance, human resources, finance, and distribution channels, enabling boutique managers to focus on doing what they do best: investing. This model empowers investment teams to preserve their autonomy, attract new institutional and private wealth clients, and focus on delivering returns — all while utilizing Easterly’s scalable platform to alleviate their challenges. With over 20 investment professionals, Easterly offers a diversified suite of investment products, including separate accounts, SMAs, ‘40 Act Funds, CITs, and private placements, all of which are managed by an accomplished roster of portfolio managers with established track records. As of December 31, 2023, Easterly has nearly $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit easterlyam.com.

About Harrison Street

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, build-to-rent, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social, utility and digital infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago and London, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, the firm has more than 280-employees and approximately US $56 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors across the globe. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for nine years (2014-2020, 2022, 2023) and since 2019 has won 15 awards from PERE, including three for the 2023 Awards: Alternatives Investor of the Year – Global, Data Centers Investor of the Year – North America, and ESG Firm of the Year - North America. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com. (Assets under management ("AUM") reflects AUM for the Firm’s investment advisory and asset management clients, and is inclusive of the Firm’s regulatory AUM reported in its Form ADV.)