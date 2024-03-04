Ed Freedman’s Stable Road Foundation and Noah’s Arc Bring Clean Water to 130 Residents of Pu’uhonua o Nēnē, Maui Shelter for Fire Victims

MAUI, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ed Freedman’s Stable Road Foundation is proud to announce its latest initiative with Noah’s Arc, a nonprofit organization founded by artist Cecilia Rodhe and former NBA star Joakim Noah, to deliver clean water to vulnerable communities affected by the wildfires in Maui.

Stable Road Foundation has contributed over $35,000 to help Noah’s Arc source, transport, and operate a T-300 Altitude Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG). Previously, the Foundation had made headlines with a $1 million donation to disaster relief experts Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), with some of those funds being used for this latest initiative.

“Everybody on Maui matters, and this initiative helps ensure that nobody will be left behind in the recovery,” says Ed Freedman, founder of Stable Road Foundation. “When Cecilia and Noah asked us to help bring this project to life, I said yes because it aligns perfectly with our mission. We’ve been on the ground since the day after the fires and we’re proud to continue our commitment to helping Maui rebuild.”

Rodhe spearheaded the efforts to deliver the T-300 to Pu’uhonua o Nēnē, a temporary shelter for roughly 130 of Maui’s unhoused and low income residents displaced by the wildfires. The machine can generate up to 300 gallons of water a day for residents of Pu’uhonua o Nēnē by pulling water directly from the atmosphere.

The cutting-edge technology provides a sustainable source of pure drinking water, which is especially important since much of the local groundwater has been contaminated with chemicals like benzene. Twice a week, the machine is used to fill up cylinders to deliver water to community members on the other side of Lahaina. Each trip delivers up to 400 gallons of clean drinking water.

“I believe everyone has the right to clean water,” says Cecilia Rodhe, co-founder of Noah’s Arc. “When the fire happened here on Maui, the urgency of clean water was at the forefront. I was particularly concerned that nobody be left behind. This independent source of water will provide a vital life saving resource while minimizing environmental impact. We’re grateful to be able to provide this AWG to the people of Lahaina and Pu’uhonua o Nēnē.”

Founded in 2017, Stable Road Foundation is dedicated to providing children with educational and recreational opportunities, having supported a variety of programs to benefit special needs kids and their families both in Hawaii and around the world. The Foundation has been active in Maui fire relief efforts from the beginning by providing cash cards, tools, and other vital resources to affected community members. Their efforts are aimed at meeting Maui’s immediate needs while also establishing a sustainable foundation for a prosperous future.

Noah’s Arc Foundation shares a similar mission, seeking to develop the confidence and foster the passion that lives within each child. Founded in 2012 by former Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah and artist Cecilia Rodhe, Noah’s Arc creates positive change in the lives of kids through art and sports.