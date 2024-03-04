Sinclair and Reading Is Fundamental Launch Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy

BALTIMORE & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced a partnership with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), the nation’s leading children’s literacy nonprofit, to launch Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy.

The nationwide campaign seeks to create awareness around children’s literacy challenges and help get books into the hands of children across the U.S. through a virtual book drive. The Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy campaign will run throughout March, National Reading Month.

One in three children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills they need to learn to read, and two-thirds of U.S fourth graders do not read at grade level*.

Since 1966, Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 160 million children. RIF is committed to inspiring the joy of reading in order to create more motivated and engaged readers, and ultimately putting children on a path to reading proficiency. RIF partners with educators, families, and literacy advocates to bring books and reading resources to children in the communities that need them the most—and in the process, creates new generations of lifelong readers.

As part of the campaign, Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy will feature a virtual book drive whereby viewers nationwide can support the campaign.

Research validates RIF’s model of impact that giving children choice and access to own new, age-appropriate books is positively tied to improved reading behaviors, writing performance, language development, and academic performance in other subjects. Sixty-one percent of U.S. children living at or below the poverty line have no books at home**. A $4 donation can help get a new book to a child in the nation’s most under-resourced communities.

The Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy campaign will be supported through public service campaigns across Sinclair’s television stations.

In partnership with RIF, Sinclair will produce content to air throughout March, and Sinclair will also produce a 30-minute special to raise awareness around the issue. The special will focus on the state of children’s literacy in the U.S., with interviews from RIF executives, literacy experts, educators and local students, and will air on Sinclair’s television stations March 21-31. The stations will also stream a 60-minute version of the special on their respective websites.

In early March, on-air talent from Sinclair’s local stations will be reading to students in schools and libraries in their respective markets in support of Read Across America.

In addition, the Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy campaign will also be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair.

“A recent study conducted by the National Institute for Literacy found that twenty percent of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage. Our goal is to help ensure all children can become proficient readers, improving their future, and helping them to reach their full potential,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media.

“National Reading Month is the perfect time to partner with Sinclair in creating greater awareness for the need to get new books into the hands of children in communities across the country. Twenty-five million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently,” said Alicia Levi, President & CEO of RIF, “which prevents them from achieving success in school, participating in all areas of life, and realizing their dreams. RIF is thrilled to be partnering with Sinclair to help us connect more children to the joy of reading—and build a foundation for lifelong opportunity.”

For more information on Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy or to make a donation to the virtual book fair, please visit https://sinclaircares.com/.

*National Assessment of Educational Progress scores (2022)

**National Center for Educational Statistics

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD. and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Reading Is Fundamental:

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation’s leading children’s literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 160 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

Category: General