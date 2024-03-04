Huron Closes Acquisition of Philanthropic Management Consulting Firm GG+A

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has completed its acquisition of GG+A, a leading philanthropic management consulting firm. This acquisition brings together two organizations with a shared passion for empowering education institutions and healthcare, arts, and other nonprofit organizations to build and accelerate philanthropic programs to support their mission and deepen their impact on society.

“ We are thrilled to welcome GG+A to team Huron,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “ This acquisition enables us to combine our deep client relationships and digital capabilities with GG+A’s extensive consulting expertise in advancement to provide comprehensive philanthropic solutions that drive a greater impact and value for our clients.”

“ Philanthropy is a linchpin in enabling organizations and institutions across the education, healthcare, arts and nonprofit industries to amplify their societal impact,” said Suzanne Hilser-Wiles, former president of GG+A and managing director and leader of Huron’s GG+A global philanthropy business. “ We are pleased and excited that all of our consultants and analytics colleagues will now be part of the global Huron team and look forward to strengthening and growing our relationships with leading institutions as we join forces with Huron.”

Huron’s GG+A global philanthropy business will offer advisory services and strategic support for philanthropy strategies and campaigns, serving the full breadth of the global educational, healthcare, and nonprofit landscape.

John Glier, former chief executive of GG+A and managing director at Huron, and Martin Grenzebach, former chair of GG&A and principal at Huron, will continue to counsel and advise clients with Huron’s GG+A global philanthropy business.

For reporting purposes, GG+A will be included in Huron’s Education operating segment. For more information, read the press release announcing the acquisition here.

