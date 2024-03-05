Banglalink Boosts Customer Experience for Future-Ready Growth with CSG

DHAKA, Bangladesh--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bangladeshi telecommunications market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing in the world, driven by the popularity of digital services and increasing demand for reliable wireless connectivity. To manage its daily call detail records (CDRs), Banglalink, the country’s innovative digital operator, partnered with CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) for modular wholesale billing and settlement solutions to meet its anticipated CDR growth over the next five years.

“ As a customer-centric organization, Banglalink is committed to delivering seamless experiences for our valued customers,” said K M Zakaria, Procurement and SCM Director of Banglalink. “ Our collaboration with CSG marks a significant step towards innovation in our offerings, aiming to elevate customer satisfaction. By leveraging CSG's expertise and advanced technology, we are not only optimizing our operational efficiency but also positioning ourselves for future growth and opportunities. This strategic partnership is designed to empower our customers, providing them with the tools to thrive in a dynamic landscape and reinforcing our position as an innovative digital operator.”

As communication service providers (CSPs) look to thrive in the digital economy, they need a partner that can deliver agility, efficiency and innovation that wows customers and bolsters growth opportunities. CSG works with innovation-focused CSPs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including Banglalink, Airtel Africa, M1 and PLDT, to streamline operations, enable transparent self-service billing and propel enterprise segment growth. In doing so, these industry-leading CSPs are armed with the tools and expertise they need to transform their operations and ready their business for the digital future.

“ CSG is committed to delivering innovation with a lasting impact, empowering global telecom operators to thrive in a rapidly evolving market,” said Letchu Narayanan, Vice President Asia-Pacific at CSG. “ Our customers’ success is our success, and it’s an honor to play a part in the growth journey of some of the most influential operators in the APAC region. This momentum is a testament to the power of all, and our team’s hard work and diligence in solving our customers’ biggest business challenges. Our industry-leading SaaS solutions consistently solve their problems with innovations that propel our customers ahead of their competition. This is why CSPs time and again trust CSG to modernize their business.”

