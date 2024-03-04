Teikametrics and Carbon6 Partner to Optimize Amazon Advertising and Reimbursement Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teikametrics, the leading AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform with over $1B+ in annual ad sales optimized, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Carbon6, the premier all-in-one Amazon growth platform.

Teikametrics will enhance Carbon6’s offerings with its advanced AI-powered advertising flywheel, while the launch of FBA Reimbursements within Teikametrics will allow Amazon sellers to leverage Carbon6’s Seller Investigators reimbursement solution to reclaim up to 3% of their GMV from one simple, streamlined claims dashboard.

“Great products lead to great partnerships,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. “Carbon6 has a compelling vision for its industry-leading portfolio of ecommerce tools and services. We’re proud to partner with them to offer their reimbursement tool to our sellers, and we believe that we can offer similarly high value to their sellers with our Marketplace Optimization Platform.”

The partnership offers Teikametrics customers the following benefits:

Save time: FBA Reimbursements eliminates the need to file and track inventory reimbursement cases manually, and instead provides sellers with a dedicated team of recovery specialists.

FBA Reimbursements eliminates the need to file and track inventory reimbursement cases manually, and instead provides sellers with a dedicated team of recovery specialists. Increase profits: Sellers can reclaim up to 3% of their total revenue through reimbursements owed for lost inventory, damaged products, and more.

Sellers can reclaim up to 3% of their total revenue through reimbursements owed for lost inventory, damaged products, and more. Improve cash flow: Through FBA Reimbursements, sellers can recover funds within three business days of filing, allowing them to continuously reinvest in their Amazon businesses.

“We see a lot of adjacencies with Teikametrics,” said Naseem Saloojee, Cofounder of Carbon6. “Advertising is the lifeblood of Amazon brands, and we believe Teikametrics offers the most comprehensive AI-powered advertising and optimization solution on the market. As our customer bases get more and more value from each others’ solutions, we believe that our companies’ shared vision for marketplace optimization will only get more closely aligned and that our partnership will flourish.”

New or existing Teikametrics customers will have access to a limited-time exclusive offer for Carbon6’s reimbursement tool, Seller Investigators. These sellers will get a free audit and their first $500 in reimbursements commission-free.

About Carbon6

Carbon6 is the all-in-one Amazon growth platform, built to simplify success for brand owners and operators around the world. The company’s suite of software tools has been developed by the brightest minds in the industry to help businesses including P&G, Kraft-Heinz, Shark/Ninja, Mars, and Bayer to maximize their profitability through advanced tools and expertise. From listing optimization to reimbursement and recovery services, to cutting edge PPC and inventory software, Carbon6 has everything online businesses need to drive revenue, recover costs, and operate efficiently.

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics’ AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world’s most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $10 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, Clarks, Conair, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces.

For more information, please visit: http://www.teikametrics.com