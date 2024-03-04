YCharts Debuts Integration with Schwab’s iRebal®, Empowering Advisors with Enhanced Portfolio Management Tools

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a leading cloud-based investment research and client communications platform, is thrilled to announce an integration with iRebal®, a premier portfolio rebalancing tool offered within Schwab Advisor Center®. This enhancement further solidifies YCharts’ longstanding participation in Schwab’s integration program and is aimed at delivering advanced capabilities and portfolio management solutions to the organizations’ shared user base.

The iRebal® integration represents a significant milestone for YCharts, marking its first two-way API integration with a portfolio rebalancing tool and underscoring its commitment to expanding functionalities within its integration ecosystem. With an ongoing focus on providing Schwab advisors with the latest tools and data, YCharts’ users can now seamlessly streamline portfolio and model management processes, import data from Schwab, and effortlessly push model portfolio data back to iRebal® to implement new strategies.

"At YCharts, we are committed to fortifying our strategic relationships with high-value allies like Schwab to not only simplify advisor workflows but continuously offer users the latest technology they need to succeed," said Caleb Eplett, Chief Product Officer at YCharts. “This seamless iRebal® integration, combined with YCharts' industry-leading data and proposal generation capabilities, empowers both users to streamline portfolio management processes and drive client engagement,” Caleb added.

Clients will have access to:

Advanced analysis and communication with YCharts’ powerful comparison and proposal reports, facilitating in-depth analysis of model statistics and clear communication of strategies to clients.

Seamless workflows for importing models from iRebal ® into YCharts, enabling streamlined research, analysis, and optimization processes.

into YCharts, enabling streamlined research, analysis, and optimization processes. A centralized hub for research and client communication workflows, maximizing efficiency and leveraging both platforms to their fullest potential.

For more information on how advisors can leverage this powerful integration, register here for an upcoming webinar on May 9, 2024, hosted by YCharts and a panelist from Schwab’s 3rd Party Integration team.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, ETF, and SMA research, as well as proposal and report generation, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

