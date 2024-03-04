Rust-Oleum Presents Satin French Blue as its 2024 Spray Paint Color of the Year

Satin French Blue redefines the concept of blue sky thinking by brightening a window bay, adding a splash of color to your patio setup or elevating an accent piece within your home.

VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rust-Oleum, a leading innovator in coatings and paints, unveiled Satin French Blue as its Spray Paint Color of the Year for 2024. This captivating hue exudes sophistication and inspires boundless creativity.

"In a complex world where time seemingly flies by, Satin French Blue serves as a tranquil oasis," said Lindee Katdare, creative producer and in-house DIY expert at Rust-Oleum. "From revitalizing tired furniture pieces to transforming everyday objects into works of art, our color of the year offers endless possibilities for projects that infuse spaces with color and joy."

Igniting imagination

Accompanying Satin French Blue, Rust-Oleum presents a captivating palette featuring Satin Ink Blue, Satin Wildflower Blue, Gloss Dreamy Lavender, Chalked Tate Green, Satin Sapphire, and Vintage Gold. Each of Rust-Oleum’s different brands of spray paint, including 2X Ultra Cover, Stops Rust, Chalked, and Universal, are represented in the line.

Empowering users

With a focus on authenticity and attainability, Rust-Oleum encourages users to explore small vignettes in their homes, utilizing owned, thrifted or low-cost decor easily transformed by the versatile hues in the color palette.

"Life and style don’t have to be a blur," said Katdare. "By offering dependable products in both trending and timeless shades, Rust-Oleum empowers users to overcome hesitation and embark on effortless transformations."

Discover how you can make your space come to life with Satin French Blue and the curated palette of complementary spray paint colors here.

Learn more about Rust-Oleum’s extensive range of products at rustoleum.com.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram.