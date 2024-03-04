Tokens.com Completes Sale of Assets to StoryFire

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (Cboe Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a technology holding company that owns an inventory of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the sale of Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs to StoryFire as scheduled on March 1, 2024.

The final agreement was closed with consideration to Tokens.com for the disposition consisting of a 15.3% equity interest in StoryFire, valued at US$3.5 million, plus US$500,000 in Blaze tokens, the in-app currency native to StoryFire. In addition, Tokens.com will be represented by Andrew Kiguel on the board of StoryFire.

“We are pleased with the successful completion of this sale, and look forward to the continued disruptive innovation and impact our new partners at StoryFire will bring to the web3 space,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com.

StoryFire is a private online social entertainment and gaming platform that empowers users to create and engage with immersive narratives. With a rapidly growing user base of 2.5 million, StoryFire offers a vibrant and creative community for storytellers and enthusiasts. StoryFire users create social posts akin to Twitter, gain a following and earn an in-app currency known as Blaze. StoryFire is a privately owned entity.

