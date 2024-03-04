TELUS International and Local Measure Announce Partnership to Elevate GenAI-Fueled CX with Engage Platform Integration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Local Measure, a global tech company pioneering the future of customer service technology. The partnership serves to design, build and deliver more intuitive, personalized, secure and scalable customer experiences on Amazon Connect.

“As we progress our focused efforts to establish TELUS International as the AI-fueled CX partner of choice, our team continues to execute upon our successful growth strategy by building homegrown tech platforms and solutions, acquiring complementary capabilities and skills, and establishing partnerships with innovative and emerging tech companies to benefit from their niche expertise and increase our speed to market with high-demand, competitive offerings to better serve our clients,” said Tobias Dengel, President, WillowTree, a TELUS International Company. “Our partnership with Local Measure and the addition of its Engage platform to our robust Fuel iX suite underscores our commitment to providing clients with more choices and greater flexibility in how they design, build, deliver and transform dynamic end-to-end CX experiences in order to maintain a competitive edge.”

Local Measure's Engage platform leverages the power of AWS, Amazon Bedrock and GenAI, and seamlessly integrates with Amazon Connect. It combines voice and digital communication channels and offers advanced features that significantly increase efficiency including automatic message drafting, automatic form filling, next-best-action recommendations, chatbots, skills-based routing, and real-time translation. Engage supports voice, and asynchronous messaging via email, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, LINE, and direct messaging on Instagram. Its human-centric design and single-pane-of-glass view enhance team productivity while delivering personalized customer service interactions. Moreover, Engage generates valuable insights and actionable business intelligence, safeguarding customer data throughout the process.

“It has become increasingly critical for digital customer experience providers to engage the right technology partners in order to not only meet, but stay ahead of evolving consumer behaviors and cater to the new ways clients want to do business. This includes embracing consumers’ widespread shift to working and socializing on digital messaging platforms, and offering clients options such as flexible and transparent pay per use pricing models to optimize budgets and off-the-shelf integrations that address their desire to reduce complexity,” said Monty Hamilton, Senior Vice President, TELUS International. “TELUS International’s thoughtful and holistic approach to welcoming unique and progressive companies like Local Measure into our partner ecosystem and channel strategy serve to propel our growth in emerging and fast-growing segments of the CX market whilst broadening our GenAI offering. These partnerships also serve to amplify our existing vendor-agnostic stance, which we believe empowers our clients to optimize their existing technology investments and make better-informed decisions, ultimately leading to better outcomes and long-term success.”

Jonathan Barouch, CEO and Founder of Local Measure, said of the announcement, “We’re excited to partner with TELUS International to help our joint customers reimagine the future of customer experience. A future that is intuitive, frictionless and proactive. We’ve been impressed by the capabilities at TELUS International to deliver powerful CX outcomes. Leveraging our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services and the breadth and reach of TELUS International we see an exciting future for this partnership.”

TELUS International’s Fuel iX drives value for clients by providing end-to-end, next gen CX solutions fueled by GenAI. Its suite of services and capabilities include digital consulting, data analytics, self-service applications, and AI-enabled platform integration. With Fuel iX, TELUS International is helping its global clients meet their critical CX business needs faster and more strategically than ever before. Speak with a TELUS International expert today.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $5.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

About Local Measure

Local Measure is pioneering the future of customer service technology and empowers organizations to deliver proactive customer experiences that are intuitive and secure. With a team across Oceania, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa, Local Measure's clientele includes the world's largest travel, hospitality, retail, financial services, and telecommunications businesses.

Engage is a pre-built, intelligent contact center platform that transforms customer service. Engage combines voice and digital communication channels to improve operational efficiency and deliver valuable insights. The platform uses Generative AI to enhance customer service interactions and create personalized experiences that cater to the changing needs of businesses and their customers.

Awards won include Best New Technology Solution at the ICMI Awards, AWS Software Partner of The Year, and AWS Marketplace-APJ Partner of the Year.

For more information about Local Measure and its innovative customer service solutions, please visit the website at www.localmeasure.com and follow us on LinkedIn.