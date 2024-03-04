Ethisphere Names U. S. Steel One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for Third Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it has been named “ one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®” by Ethisphere, the global leader in defining the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the third consecutive year that U. S. Steel has received this widely sought-after recognition, a testament to the company’s differentiated ethics and compliance programs and its ongoing dedication to its Best for All® strategy.

U. S. Steel’s commitment to a strong ethical culture is rooted in the company’s founding more than a century ago, when its co-founder and first chairperson, Judge Elbert Gary, developed what is widely considered to be the first-ever corporate code of ethics. U. S. Steel’s dedication to ethical conduct remains unwavering to this day and is reflected throughout the organization and in its business dealings with clients, customers, investors, and employees – all of which are characterized by the highest level of integrity.

“Being recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies® demonstrates how we align our S.T.E.E.L. Principles with action, each and every day. That this is the third consecutive time we’ve earned this distinction also validates the positive impact we are creating for our stakeholders year after year,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel, David B. Burritt.

“ Earning our third consecutive designation as A World’s Most Ethical Companies Honoree® is a testament to our strong ethical culture – characterized by transparency, responsibility, and accountability – and a powerful validation of exemplary corporate citizenship that benefits all our stakeholders, including our business partners, employees, communities, and investors,” said Duane Holloway, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer of U. S. Steel.

“ It’s always inspiring to recognize the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. “ Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to U. S. Steel for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

Methodology & Scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://www.ethisphere.com.

©2024 U. S. Steel. All Rights Reserved