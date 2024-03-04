CSI Partners with LinkLive to Deliver Advanced, Digital-First Engagement to all Customers

PADUCAH, Ky. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, and LinkLive, a leading all-in-one, AI-enabled communications platform delivering cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), DCS, and Enterprise Communications, today announced the expansion of their partnership, bringing embedded LinkLive solutions to CSI digital banking customers. The partnership with LinkLive differentiates CSI and enables the company to offer unique, essential digital engagement features such as chat, desktop share, and other digital-first features like appointment scheduling and AI-powered ChatBots for its customers.

Consumers and businesses demand service that is high-touch and available around the clock, so it is vital for banks to allow them to help themselves via self-service, but also provide the right response anywhere and anytime. LinkLive allows financial institutions to deliver this best-in-class customer experience through integrations with common CRM platforms to deliver context to agents and resolve problems quickly. LinkLive helps agents, licensed professionals, and enterprise users deliver the best experience within a compliant, flexible platform.

“LinkLive aligns with CSI’s digital strategy of enabling end-users to communicate in the way and on the device they choose,” said Allison Maddock, chief product officer at CSI. “LinkLive’s solutions increase the likelihood an account holder will recommend their bank and also helps lower a community bank’s overall cost to serve its customers.”

CSI embeds LinkLive digital-first messaging into its digital banking solution available to more than 400 financial institution customers, further enabling digital engagement and delivering best-in-class experiences to drive successful outcomes. As a result, CSI customers are positioned to add additional CCaaS and hybrid work features for their institution’s contact center agents and enterprise users.

This approach allows CSI’s community and regional bank customers to better compete in an environment where pressure is mounting from big banks and neo-banks alike. The secure, compliant nature of the LinkLive platform ensures all communications are recorded and preserved according to internal recordkeeping and regulatory requirements.

“By embedding LinkLive into the market-leading CSI platform, we are giving community and regional banks the ability to bring digital-first messaging to call center agents and enterprise users alike,” said LinkLive CPO Pat Reetz. “This enhancement futureproofs the communication environment of these financial institutions and allows them to scale up to more contact center capabilities.”

By combining nearly 60 years of CSI experience as a service-first, digital-first provider with 20 years of LinkLive experience serving community banks, this expanded partnership will give banks all the tools necessary to drive the right outcomes and exceed the expectations of their customers.

Existing CSI digital banking customers seeking more information about embedded LinkLive solutions can learn more here. New and existing CSI digital banking customers can explore the LinkLive booth at the upcoming CSI CX24 event on April 14-17, 2024 in San Antonio, TX.

About LinkLive | https://linklive.ai/

LinkLive is the leading all-in-one, AI-enabled communications platform, trusted by the world’s most highly secure organizations to deliver cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS), digital customer service (DCS), and enterprise communications. With over 1,100 happy clients, LinkLive is dedicated to creating compelling experiences, optimizing agent performance, and ensuring compliant communications for enterprise users by transforming conversations to efficiently support your customers and employees, no matter where they are. Unlike other solutions, LinkLive stands out with modern, native features – including secure and compliant voice, texting, video conferencing, co-browse, mail, file share, appointment scheduling, and a digital office – LinkLive provides a unified experience for optimal outcomes. LinkLive powers communications success for organizations like Newburyport Bank, Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Bank of Oak Ridge, North Memorial Healthcare, University of Minnesota Physicians, and more. LinkLive’s platform adheres to stringent compliance standards, including GLBA, SEC, SOC2, HI-TRUST, Sarbanes-Oxley, and HIPAA requirements. For more information visit linklive.ai. Follow LinkLive on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CSI | https://csiweb.com/

As a forward-thinking software provider, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) helps community and regional banks, as well as organizations worldwide, solve their customers’ needs through open and agile technologies. In addition to its nearly 60-year reputation for personalized service, CSI is shaping the future of banking by swiftly deploying advanced solutions that help its customers rival their competition. For more information, visit csiweb.com.