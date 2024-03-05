Talkdesk Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program through Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Talkdesk and then offer an out-of-the-box integration with Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, providing credit unions and banks an end-to-end contact center platform to improve the digital and mobile service experience for their members, customers, and employees.

“Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform marks a significant milestone as our first mobile-first banking partnership with a leading digital banking vendor. Our joint customers can use our purpose-built modern, AI-led customer service platform, integrated with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, to deliver exceptional digital experiences,” said Rahul Kumar, vice president and general manager of Financial Services at Talkdesk. “Keeping the experience within the Q2 platform allows customers to self-serve or receive personalized assistance without authenticating again. This seamless integration ensures a smooth and contextual transition from AI-powered self-service to white glove support while delivering an enhanced customer experience.”

The Talkdesk integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means credit unions and banks can seamlessly embed Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking into their Q2 digital banking website or mobile app. Now, clients can easily perform self-service tasks and connect with customer service representatives directly within their banking applications, enhancing their experience and having convenient access to assistance whenever needed.

“Consumers Credit Union selects technology partners that allow us to deliver a digital member experience consistent with our promise as ‘The People In Your Corner.’ Integrating Talkdesk with our Q2 Digital Banking Platform means members can initiate chat conversations, ask questions, or request assistance within their digital banking sessions,” said Dave Valentine, chief lending and experience officer of Consumers Credit Union.

"We are pleased to welcome Talkdesk to the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program," said Johnny Ola, managing director of the Q2 Innovation Studio. "Financial institutions now have the capability to offer digital and mobile service experiences through the Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud, integrated into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform.”

