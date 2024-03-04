Palantir and Ministry of Economy of Ukraine Sign Demining Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. has signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine which will pave the way for the roll-out of a digitally led demining approach backed by Palantir’s AI-enabled software.

The new agreement will support the Ukrainian Government in its stated goal of bringing 80 per cent of potentially contaminated land into use within ten years. The country is regularly cited as the most mined in the world.

The agreement makes specific provisions for cooperation in the following areas:

Digitization of humanitarian demining operations and process automation as outlined in the National Mine Action Strategy for the period until 2033;

Enhancing digital capabilities for coordination of land release and assessment, region prioritization, and risk management in mine action;

Enabling assistance, leveraging Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), for decision-making in mine action.

The software solution built by Palantir and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine during a pilot phase last year will aid demining activity by helping the government analyse and prioritise where to focus its efforts to achieve the best humanitarian and economic outcomes.

Securely combining multiple data streams across the government, the platform creates a context aware data model between key infrastructure and hazards; in effect, a digital twin. This will include data from land surveys by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, non-governmental mine clearance organizations.

Connecting hazards to their impact to key infrastructure, like roads, hospitals, and farmlands, the platform will allow for a greater and more granular understanding of risk profile across Ukraine. Analytical tools will enable analysts from the Ukrainian government and their partners to prioritise resources based on humanitarian factors, such as proximity to critical infrastructure and large population centres, alongside economic factors such as strategically important farmland for key exports.

The platform will also be used to understand demining capabilities across Ukraine. This will help improve efficiency and safety by providing guidance on optimal allocation of resources and demining methods to risk posed in each area. For example, the tool will map new demining methods - such as drones and unmanned vehicles - against traditional methods to determine which would be more appropriate for an identified area.

Under this agreement, Palantir and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will work towards supporting digitisation efforts of Ukraine’s demining strategy. Central to scaling this innovation will be effective information management and process automation. Using Palantir AIP, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will ensure that decision makers across the board will have access to clear and coherent information, connecting data silos and enabling effective coordination.

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime-Minister and Minister of Economy for Ukraine, said: "Humanitarian demining is a first stage in Ukraine's recovery process. Currently, an estimated 156,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land are potentially contaminated, putting over 6 million people at risk in these areas. That is why accelerating humanitarian demining, particularly through collaboration with technological companies like Palantir, can contribute to the safety of millions of people and expedite Ukraine's reconstruction".

Louis Mosley, Executive Vice President for UK and Europe at Palantir, said: “Whether helping brave Ukrainian forces resist Putin’s aggression, supporting the resettlement of their loved ones, or aiding the country’s critical demining programme, Palantir stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and its people. Today’s agreement will help to save lives and deliver a stronger economy”.

