University of Toronto Workers Will Be on the Job Monday Morning

A tentative agreement was reached between the University of Toronto and workers represented by CUPE Locals 3902 and 3261 in the early hours of Monday morning.

The agreement follows a marathon session of negotiations over the weekend. It is the outcome of historic coordination among campus unions, and ongoing organizing by teaching assistants, contract instructors, postdocs, maintenance workers, caretakers, groundskeepers, veterinary technologists, casual workers, student residence and food service staff, and others.

Members of the five academic and support worker bargaining units will vote on ratification in coming days.

To celebrate, CUPE Locals 3902 and 3261 held a rally on Monday March 4th at 9 a.m. outside of Convocation Hall at King’s College Circle.

