Europcar Mobility Group Expands in India, With Satguru Travel Becoming Its New Europcar Franchisee

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Europcar Mobility Group is present in 133 countries, with wholly owned subsidiaries completed by a strong network of alliance partners and an historical franchisees network leveraging its portfolio of brands. The Group’s objective is to cover the entire world, serving as many customers as possible with the same high standards of quality of service.

Satguru Travel is one of the leading Indian Travel Management Companies, also having a global footprint, with 125 offices in over 70 countries. Satguru Travel Group was established in 1989 by CEO and MD, Mr. Anil Chandirani. Over the years, the company has delivered remarkable growth, transforming from a modest travel management firm into a prominent global travel company. Europcar Mobility Group and Satguru are already working together since 2010, as Satguru is the Group's franchise partner in Tanzania, Rwanda and Egypt.

As a result of the franchise agreement, which took effect on 1st March 2024, Satguru Travel will develop a comprehensive Europcar network of stations in India: first, with the opening of 12 locations (in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai), offering a brand new fleet and an expert team dedicated to providing customers with bespoke services, for both corporate and leisure use cases. Europcar India will notably be able to offer both a self-drive rental service and a comprehensive range of chauffeur services.

Partnering with Europcar Mobility Group and serving as its franchisee, Satguru Travel envisions to accelerate its growth by establishing the Europcar brand as a Premium mobility solution in India, serving both domestic Indian customers and inbound travelers.

This partnership is also a great opportunity for the Europcar brand to benefit from the strong flows of Indian tourists throughout the world - and particularly in Europe. With close to 1.5 billion inhabitants and GDP increasing by ~8% every year, the country offers enormous potential for future growth in outbound travels.

Jose Blanco, Chief Sales Officer, Europcar Mobility Group, commented: “Europcar Mobility Group is delighted to announce the signing of our newest franchise agreement with Satguru Travel ; India being one of the prime targets of Europcar Mobility Group’s geographical expansion strategy. We wanted to bring the Europcar Brand as well as our range of mobility services to the Indian Market and believe that Satguru Travel is the best partner to deliver an unparalleled service experience to all our customers. Together, we have an ambitious expansion plan”.

Nilesh Thakkar, Chief Commercial Officer, Satguru Travel, commented: “It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Europcar Mobility Group, which marks an important milestone in our company's growth. Our Group’s mission is to always deliver exceptional service to customers. Joining the Europcar network of franchisees is fully in line with this mission. And we are confident that this agreement will be proven mutually beneficial and successful”.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe. “We help to change the way you move” is what we stand for and brings us together.

More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly.

To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a fleet of more than 250.000 vehicles, equipped with the latest engines including an increasing share of electric vehicles.

Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® - a global leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC) and Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning.

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of our more than 8,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in 133 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More info: www.europcar-mobility-group.com