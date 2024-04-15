Keynote Speakers Announced: ISDA’s 38th Annual General Meeting in Tokyo!

ISDA returns to Asia for its 38th Annual General Meeting in Tokyo on April 16-18, 2024. Don’t miss out – register today at http://agm.isda.org

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at its 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tokyo from Tuesday April 16 until Thursday April 18, 2024.

Keynote speakers include:

Teruhisa Kurita, Commissioner, Financial Services Agency, Government of Japan

Commissioner, Financial Services Agency, Government of Japan Rostin Behnam , Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Masahiko Kato, President & CEO, Member of the Board of Directors, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

President & CEO, Member of the Board of Directors, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Yutaka Nakajima, Deputy President Director, Representative Executive Officer, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Deputy President Director, Representative Executive Officer, Nomura Holdings, Inc. Marco Casalaina, Vice President of Products, Azure AI

More keynote speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event and must register in advance. Please send your name, affiliation and contact details to Christopher Faimali, cfaimali@isda.org, +44 20 3808 9736

The conference will include sessions on:

Global market outlook and the impact on derivatives markets

Navigating geopolitical risks

The regulatory response to non-bank financial intermediation

Managing disruption events

The impact of US Treasury clearing on global liquidity and market structure

Analyzing the costs of the final Basel III rules

Implementing regulatory reporting rule changes

Derivatives trading strategies

Managing digital transformation

Procyclicality and margin preparedness

Additional information on the conference, including an agenda, is available on the ISDA's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

Journalists are invited to attend all social events, including the pre-conference welcome reception on Tuesday April 16 at 7:30PM.

Please note that attendance at the evening events is granted on a strictly off-the-record basis and is for networking purposes only, not for reporting.

WHEN: Conference sessions will be held on Wednesday April 17 – Thursday April 18, 2024. The pre-conference welcome reception is on Tuesday April 16 at 7:30PM. WHERE: Grand Hyatt Tokyo 6 Chome-10-3 Roppongi Minato City, Tokyo 106-0032, Japan

