WD-40 Company Acquires Current Brazilian Marketing Distributor

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced today that a definitive agreement has been entered into acquiring the company’s current Brazilian marketing distributor and long-time business partner, Theron Marketing Ltda.

WD-40 Company and Theron Marketing have worked closely together to market and sell WD-40 ® Brand products in Brazil. Theron Marketing was established in 1997 to focus solely on the distribution and sales of WD-40 Company products in Brazil and does not market or sell any other products. The transaction will bring together Theron Marketing’s established workforce, customer base, and distribution logistics with WD-40 Company’s best-in-class marketing and brand building capabilities. As a result of their highly integrated and close historical working relationship, the companies expect a seamless integration.

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, WD-40 Holding Company Brasil Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of WD-40 Company, acquires all outstanding shares of common stock of Theron Marketing Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of M12 Participações Empresarias S.A., in an all-cash offer. With this transaction, WD-40 Company will begin direct distribution within the country of Brazil immediately. M12 Participações Empresarias S.A will continue to act as WD-40 Holding Company Brasil’s logistics operator.

“This transaction directly supports our first Must-Win Battle which is to lead geographic expansion of WD-40 Multi-Use Product,” said Steve Brass, president and chief executive officer of WD-40 Company. “This acquisition will enable us to drive faster topline growth, a smoother market transition, and a shortened learning curve compared to building a direct market from the ground up.

“We are fortunate to negotiate a path forward that is in the best interest of both organizations. M12 Participações Empresarias S.A. have been an outstanding partner to us, and I want to thank them for their ongoing support over the years. I also want to extend a special welcome to all the Theron Marketing employees who have done a marvelous job building the WD-40 Brand in Brazil over the last 27 years. We are thrilled to officially welcome you into our WD-40 Company family," concluded Brass.

“We view today’s announcement as the integration of two companies that have enjoyed a tremendously symbiotic relationship for nearly three decades,” said Milton Saling, Chairman of the Board of M12 Participações Empresarias S.A., parent company of Theron Marketing Ltda. “We are pleased that the execution of this transaction means our partnership with WD-40 Holding Company Brasil as a logistics provider can continue.”

The anticipated impact of this acquisition was included in WD-40 Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2024. The Company will provide additional details when it reports fiscal second quarter earnings which is tentatively scheduled for April 9, 2024.

