JPMorgan Chase Announces Partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPMorgan Chase has announced a significant partnership with the Academy Museum. Building on a storied legacy working with the film and entertainment industry, dating back nearly a century to the silent film era of the 1920s, the partnership makes JPMorgan Chase an Official Partner of the Academy Museum and the “Preferred Card of the Academy Museum.”

Throughout the partnership JPMorgan Chase will sponsor select temporary exhibitions and the museum’s regular feature, “Oscar® Sundays,” a weekly film screening series of Oscar® nominated and winning films held in the museum every Sunday afternoon. JPMorgan Chase will also sponsor a select number of community related events at the museum.

“JPMorgan Chase has walked side by side with the film industry since its inception, collaborating on and supporting many of its chapters throughout its history,” said David Shaheen, Head of the West Region and Entertainment Industries for J.P. Morgan Corporate Client Banking. “Our support of the industry has been central to its achievements from the beginning, and so we’re thrilled to play yet another part in showcasing its stories to the world.”

JPMorgan Chase is the leading financier to Hollywood production companies globally, covering a 90% plus market share of arranging corporate debt for the industry. For nearly a century, JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor institutions have cultivated a relationship with the entertainment and media industry. Since 1927, the Firm has provided direct loans, capital market executions and other products and services to almost every aspect of the industry, including large production and distribution companies, talent agencies, exhibitors and animation studios. The Firm, through J.P. Morgan Private Bank, also offers direct wealth management services to entertainment executives, directors, creatives and talent offering bespoke investment services, estate planning and other products designed for industry stakeholders to ensure their long-term generational wealth.

Olivier de Givenchy, West Region Head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, who has been a member of the museum’s Board of Trustees since its inception, will continue to help support the partnership and the museum’s mission of educating and connecting with the public on the artistic, cultural and global importance of the film industry. The partnership will also promote the industry’s economic significance and influence locally across greater Los Angeles.

“For generations JPMorgan Chase has worked alongside the film industry helping to define it as an important cultural influencer throughout the world,” said Givenchy. “In this next chapter, we are honored to partner with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as visitors from across the country and around the world walk through its doors to learn and be inspired through film.”

Los Angeles is home to nearly 6,000 JPMorgan Chase employees, serves over four million consumers and more than 460,000 business customers. With over 350 retail branches in greater Los Angeles, JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank by deposits in the region according to FDIC data.

“It’s part of the Academy Museum’s mission to provide our local community broader access to cultural resources, educational experiences, and opportunities to engage with film history and the arts and sciences of filmmaking. We are thrilled the Academy Museum partnership with JPMorgan Chase will continue to amplify the important work we do in the cultural space of Los Angeles,” said Amy Homma, Chief Audience Officer, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

About the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and beautiful public spaces that are free and open to the public. These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny’s restaurant and café. The Academy Museum exhibition galleries and store are open six days a week from 10am to 6pm and are closed on Tuesdays and Christmas Day.

