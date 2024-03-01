AM Best Revises Under Review Status to Positive for Credit Ratings of Insignia Life S.A. de C.V.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the implications of the under review status to positive from developing for the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “a.MX” (Excellent) of Insignia Life S.A. de C.V. (Insignia) (Mexico). This Credit Rating (rating) action follows an advancement in its acquisition process by Grupo MAPFRE.

These ratings reflect Insignia’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The acquisition has the potential to alleviate AM Best’s concerns regarding the financial situation of Insignia’s parent company, Proyecto Insignia, S.A.P.I de C.V., and its effects on the financial strength of Insignia. The under review with positive implications status reflects the advancement in this transaction, which has received authorization from the market practices supervising entity, Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE). Regulatory approval from Mexico’s insurance regulator, Comisión Nacional De Seguros y Fianzas (CNSF), is still pending. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best can fully assess the financial and operational impacts of the acquisition.

