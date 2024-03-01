United Steelworkers union reaches new deal with CN Rail

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 2004 has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with CN Rail, covering 3,000 workers across the country.

The new three-year deal comes after months of negotiations, kicking off in October 2023, with the current collective agreement having expired on Dec. 31, 2023. USW Local 2004 represents 3,000 CN employees who inspect, maintain and repair the railway’s track, bridges and infrastructure across Canada.

“We are proud of this new deal that we were able to reach after many long weeks,” said Cole Kramer, USW Local 2004 president. “Our members do important work in ensuring the continuing viability of our national railways and I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that fairly compensates them for their efforts.”

The new agreement is being unanimously endorsed by the union’s nine-member bargaining committee. Ratification meetings will take place during March via regional in-person and online townhall meetings. Results of the ratification vote are expected by the end of March or early April.

