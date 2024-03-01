TrueNorth and Brim Partner to Deliver Next Generation Credit Card-as-a-Service Platform to Banks, Fintechs and Major Brands in North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrueNorth, a leading professional services organization specializing in implementation, systems integration and engineering of digital solutions for the financial services industry, and Brim Financial (Brim), a next generation provider of credit card platform as-a-service and one of the fastest growing Fintechs in North America, are excited to announce their strategic partnership aimed to bring robust and innovative consumer, small medium business (SMB) and commercial credit card solutions to banks, fintechs and major brands in the US and Canada.

TrueNorth’s CEO, Alex Gonikman, expressed his vision for the partnership, “We are delighted to join forces with Brim, a company that is disrupting the industry. Our collaboration with Brim perfectly aligns with our mission of bringing best-in-class technologies to our customers. Through this partnership TrueNorth will co-invest in creating dedicated Brim delivery expertise, as well as assets and accelerators, including pre-integrations, methodologies and best practices to increase project predictability and speed to market.”

Brim’s CEO, Rasha Katabi, echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with TrueNorth, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in the financial services industry as we accelerate our rollout with banks in the US market. TrueNorth has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to financial institutions, we are confident that they will help us streamline client implementations as well as scale and support the growth of our business.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the credit card industry, as it brings together two leading companies with complementary strengths and visions. Brim and TrueNorth will invest in joint go-to-market and co-innovation efforts as well as building a highly integrated delivery organization that provides the scale and elasticity to support Brim market expansion.

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial, one the fastest growing enterprise technology companies, according to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Technology Fast 500™ North America. Brim's turn-key Credit-Card-as-a-Service has been recognized as best-in-class for product capabilities by Aite-Novarica Group in their analysis of global Credit-Card-as-a-Service providers. Brim’s robust platform and feature-rich products deliver a broad suite of payment solutions for Businesses and Consumers as well as comprehensive Enterprise Workflows. To learn more, visit www.brimfinancial.com.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth.co is at the forefront of digital innovation within the financial services sector, providing a comprehensive suite of services including advisory, implementation, and systems integration. Led by veteran software architect Alex Gonikman, TrueNorth employs over 180 professionals dedicated to delivering advanced digital solutions that ensure client success in the dynamic financial landscape. TrueNorth is headquartered in New York City, with development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co